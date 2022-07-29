Bridge construction to close road for months

The N.C. Department of Transportation will soon close a road in Cleveland County for about nine months for a construction project.

Starting Aug. 8, Metcalf Road will be closed in both directions near West Grove Road for the construction of a new bridge that will carry traffic over the U.S. 74 Bypass.

During construction, traffic will be detoured to West Ross Grove Road, North Lafayette Street, North Dekalb Street and West Zion Church Road to return to Metcalf Road.

The DOT said motorists should remain alert and allow extra time for the detours.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.