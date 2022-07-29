ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Bridge construction to close road for months

By Diane Turbyfill, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vR1sI_0gxVM2H000

The N.C. Department of Transportation will soon close a road in Cleveland County for about nine months for a construction project.

Starting Aug. 8, Metcalf Road will be closed in both directions near West Grove Road for the construction of a new bridge that will carry traffic over the U.S. 74 Bypass.

During construction, traffic will be detoured to West Ross Grove Road, North Lafayette Street, North Dekalb Street and West Zion Church Road to return to Metcalf Road.

The DOT said motorists should remain alert and allow extra time for the detours.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

NCDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down highway in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said an overturned tractor trailer has caused U.S. 74 west to shut down Tuesday morning. Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was trapped but crews were able to get them out. The driver was flown to a hospital in Spartanburg County.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland County, NC
Traffic
Cleveland County, NC
Government
County
Cleveland County, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
WBTV

One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 that left multiple lanes closed, Medic says. The crash took place sometime around 2 p.m. at I-77 northbound near Gilead Road. Lanes northbound at Exit 23 were closed but reopened around 3 p.m. Medic says one person...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Division is investigating a drowning Tuesday at Lake Norman. Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Hager’s Creek Access Area of Lake Norman around Mooresville. Details are limited, but they say the incident involved a ski boat...
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Time Travel#Church Road#Lafayette Street#Urban Construction#The U S 74 Bypass#Ncdot
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cleveland County casino under federal investigation

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
my40.tv

1 person killed in Friday night crash in Henderson County

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed in a crash that closed Shepard Street near Hendersonville for several hours Friday night. The wreck happened about 7 p.m. near Hendersonville Airport and Grandeur Lane. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers said one person, who has not been identified, was...
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba County Man Arrested For Opioid Trafficking

CATAWBA CO., N.C. — Deputies have arrested and charged a Catawba County man for trafficking in opioids. On Sunday, July 31st, investigators stopped a car traveling along Highway 16 South for a window tint violation. This car was being driven by 43-year-old Patrick Havens, according to a news release.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 28th

Check out some of the active inmates in Mecklenburg County. *Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
The Star

The Star

2K+
Followers
524
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy