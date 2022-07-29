GoFundMe started for family of Richland mother of 8. Her longtime 'love' still in ICU

www.yakimaherald.com
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
Volunteers desperately needed at Tri-Cities nonprofits. Here’s how to help
Groups have not rebounded from the steep decline in volunteers during the COVID pandemic.
ncwlife.com
Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River
A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
610KONA
UPDATE: Warrant Issued for Former Toppenish High School Teacher
UPDATE: The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they've issued a warrant for the arrest of Bertha Cerna for Sexual Misconduct with a minor 1st Degree (RCW 9A.44.093), and Furnishing Liquor to a Minor (RCW 66.44.270). Anyone information about the case should contact YCSO Detectives Reyna or Duggan at 509-574-2567. Original...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside
A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night. Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old...
Yakima Herald Republic
Old school in Hermiston serves as police training site
HERMISTON — Oregon State Police led local officers on training that mimicked real-world situations, including working in blazing heat. The training took place Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, in Hermiston at the former Rocky Heights Elementary School. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said the plan was to allow the OSP SWAT team to what training it could do, then state police would oversee training for local patrol officers that would serve as a reminder to how to respond to certain situations, such as a building alarm or even an active shooter.
race-day-live.com
The Columbia Cup goes to Shane at Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a clean sweep for Jimmy Shane and Miss HomeStreet as he won everything there was to win this weekend and took the 2022 HAPO Columbia Cup in H1 Unlimited Racing Series action. Shane, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, was not only the fastest qualifier but won every preliminary heat that he entered and finished the event with a wire-to-wire victory in the final.
Repeat burglar at Walmart in Kennewick faces felony charge, per KPD
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Walmart banned a Kennewick man from all its locations in the Tri-Cities area for repeated attempts at shoplifting and burglary. When he returned to steal again in spite of their warnings, the man was arrested on an upgraded felony charge. According to the Kennewick Police Department,...
Milton-Freewater man dies from injuries in boating accident
PENDLETON, Ore. — A Milton-Freewater man died from injuries he suffered when he got caught by a propeller while boating in the McKay Reservoir in Umatilla County. According to Cpt. Sterrin Ward of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, marine deputies were dispatched to the reservoir for reports of a boating accident around 6:13 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Authorities learned that a group of eight people were aboard a boat, tubing along the McKay Reservoir to beat the heat.
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash blocks George Washington Way in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Several vehicles were involved in a collision on George Washington Way in Richland which is slowing traffic through the area around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, August 1. KAPP-KVEW’s reporter on the scene spotted three Washington State Patrol vehicles and several troopers responding to the intersection of...
Flames burn 2 neighboring Pasco houses early Saturday
The first house was previously damaged in a fire.
oregontoday.net
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police Searching For Weekend Assault Suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to an assault with weapons call in the 8600 block of W. Imnaha Avenue around 4:30 Saturday morning. The victim of the assault sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and a cut to the head. The cut was the result of being struck with the gun.
northeastoregonnow.com
Yakima Herald Republic
Wildfire near Vantage expanding to Whiskey Creek drainage after threatening homes
Firefighters worked through the night Monday to contain a 8,000-acre brush fire near Vantage. The fire started near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway around noon Monday. The community of Vantage was under a Level 2 “be prepared to leave” evacuation notice. As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the fire...
kpq.com
clayconews.com
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
ifiberone.com
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
