And Then…Many Threads, One Fabric

West Reading Sidewalk Sale Saturday Offers Sales, Celebrities, Music
The West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF) and the independent merchants of West Reading will host a Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. West Reading is a vibrant regional shopping destination and hub known for specialty shops. As you stroll the dozens of participating boutiques, shops, and galleries, you will find sale items both inside and outside.
David Sedaris Coming to the Miller Center for the Arts
Albright College Domino Players to Perform “Sweeney Todd”. will be coming back to the Miller Center on October 13th. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. If you love David Sedaris’s cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you’re getting into at his live readings. You’d be wrong. To see him read his own work onstage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening. Don’t miss this event, tickets will go fast! Tickets go on sale August 5th at 10am.
City of Reading Council Committee of the Whole Meeting 8-1-22
The City of Reading City Council and other figures hold their weekly Committee of the Whole Meeting on August 1, 2022. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Koinonia Speakers Toastmasters Club Installs New Officers
Koinonia Speakers Toastmasters Club installed its new officers for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The Koinonia Speakers Toastmasters Club officers are:. President and Treasurer, Scott Cass, DTM, Vice President – Education, Art Royce, DTM, Vice President – Membership, Theresa Hayden, IP4, Vice. President – Public Relations,...
Reading Traffic Plan to Accommodate Downtown Events Tuesday
The Reading Police Department Traffic Division is releasing traffic modifications to accommodate various events occurring in the city on Tuesday, August 2nd, which are expected to draw a large number of attendees. On Tuesday, RPD will host its annual National Night Out celebration, taking over the 400 & 500 blocks...
Reading Hospital Employees Donate More Than $40,000 to Reading Hospital Foundation
Reading Hospital Foundation announced Friday it has received $42,552.75 from Reading Hospital employees during the annual “It Starts With Us” Employee Giving Campaign. The Campaign is a fundraising effort that encourages Reading Hospital team members to support programs and services that directly impact patients and colleagues. Many of these initiatives were inspired and developed by Hospital staff. The campaign was held from June 20 through July 8 and received donations from 156 generous employees.
Berks County: Upcoming Work on State Roads
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. County: Berks. Municipality: Greenwich Township. Road name: Interstate 78. Between:...
Paige Riegner resigns from Berks County Elections Director position
Reading, PA — Berks County Elections Director Paige Riegner submitted her resignation from the position last Friday, effective immediately. Riegner served as the Director of the Office of Election Services since February. The County of Berks does not typically announce separations, but county leaders wanted to inform the community...
