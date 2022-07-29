Report: Manchester United Considering Transfer For Slovenian Forward

Manchester United are considering a potential transfer for Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to reports from England

Manchester United are considering a potential transfer for Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to reports from England.

Sesko currently is a player of Austrian Bundesliga side RB Salzburg, and his future has been subject to speculations increasingly in the recent weeks.

After joining the Austrian club three years ago in 2019, the 19-year-old forward spent the first two years on loan at Salzburg's farmer club FC Liefering, where he was the second-highest goalscorer in the second division in the 2020-21 season.

After having a good season last time around with the Austrian outfit, many clubs over Europe are now interested in signing him this summer, and the Old Trafford club are also in the mix too.

According to a report from the Manchester Evening News , John Murtough, the Manchester United football director, met with the agent of the young striker.

The report claims that Murtough rendezvoused with his agent, Elvis Basanovic last Wednesday, to assess the possibility of a transfer of his client to the Theatre of Dreams.

Sesko, who is the youngest ever goalscorer for the Slovenia National Team, has a contract until 2026 at his current club. Salzburg reportedly want a lumpsum amount to let go of their main attacker this summer.

The Slovenian recently scored the winning goal for his team against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly few days ago, and his performance was once again very impressive.

