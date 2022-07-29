ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspect in Tennessee fatal stabbing captured in Arkansas

By Autumn Scott
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGLzj_0gxVLBAV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyPxS_0gxVLBAV00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in Raleigh was captured by Arkansas State Troopers Thursday afternoon.

36-year-old Claudia Nunez and her son 14-year-old Kevin Nunez were killed in a fatal stabbing near the corner of James and North Highland around 3:30 a.m.

Claudia was found dead at the scene and her son was later pronounced dead at LeBonheur.

According to state police, a trooper was patrolling Interstate 30 around 12:25 p.m. when they spotted a vehicle matching the description of one that Memphis authorities believed was being driven by the murder suspect.

As the vehicle exited the highway in Hope, Arkansas, and turned into the parking lot of a Hazel Street convenience store, troopers converged onto the lot.

Jose Murillo Salgado, 42, of Bartlett, Tennessee was taken into custody for active murder and especially aggravated burglary warrants issued by the Memphis Police Department’s homicide investigators.

Criminal Investigation Division special agents were called to the store where evidence possibly connected to the murders was recovered.

Salgado was transported to the Hempstead County Detention Center where he is being held for Memphis police.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Man wanted for suspected murder

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for Keveon Lewis after a suspected murder. Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, officers responded to a call of an injured person in the 700 block of Clark Street in Blytheville. According to a press release, when officers got to the scene, they...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Hope, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Bartlett, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Bartlett, TN
City
Hope, AR
State
Arkansas State
WKRG News 5

Abused girlfriend whispers ‘help me’ to police: Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing attempted murder charges after officers said he pushed his girlfriend’s head underwater and strangled her while her eight-year-old son was present. Officers responded to a domestic violence call Sunday morning around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they talked to Darrell Neal, the victim’s boyfriend. Police told Neal that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

19 indicted, 16 arrested in Hardin County drug investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Lebonheur
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Drowning Victims Identified

Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
ATLANTA, TX
WREG

Tennessee man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty

Court documents say Ronnie Presley of Sumner County pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct impeding official business stemming from his involvement in the attack on the Capitol building while Congress was working to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Missing child safely located, Memphis police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they safely located the missing one-year-old boy who was seen with his aunt on July 24, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The child's aunt left Winter Tree Drive with the one-year-old in a Black Honda being driven by another woman, according...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Riverdale, Shelby Drive crash kills 1, injures 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in an overnight crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two-vehicle accident also injured three other people. All four victims were taken to the hospital where one person died from their injuries. This is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
thunderboltradio.com

Caregiver indicted, charged with rape in East Tennessee

An East Tennessee man is accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult in his care. After receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
MyArkLaMiss

WalletHub: Arkansas tops list for early education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas received a number-one ranking in a study listing the best states for early education. The study, by WalletHub, ranked states by their support for and quality of pre-K education. Arkansas ranked at the top of the list based on access to pre-K across the state, as well as the quality of […]
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy