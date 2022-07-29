Jefferson ISD deals with teacher shortage

marioncoherald.com
Dutch Bros. Coffee will be coming to Tyler Texas with 3 locations and 1 location in Longview Texas
A look back in time to a land once called the Sabine Farms by Marshall, Texas
Kelly Buchanek and Caleb: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference
Stacy Cammack: East Texas People in Our Community Who Make a Difference
Tour Tyler Texas and Friends celebrate Milton D. Wallace 23,725 Day on Earth as of July 7, 2022
KSLA
Minden High student, 17, shot in her back
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
KTBS
Street dedication honoring Shreveport community leader
SHREVEPORT, La. - A street dedication was held Saturday on 120 Carondolet Drive in Shreveport to honor the late Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, who died in July of 2021. Jenkins had many roles in Shreveport including, entrepreneur, interior design and social activist. She's survived by her husband, Louisiana State Representative, Sam Jenkins...
KLTV
Longview Marine veteran sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas marine corps veteran continues his long fight for justice for marines and their families, who may have suffered long lasting health problems from contaminated water on a base, decades ago. A pastor at ‘New Covenant Church’ in Longview, marine corps veteran Mike Park...
KTAL
Bus driver shortage creates challenges for Caddo schools
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Like many schools across the country, Caddo Parish faces a bus driver shortage as the school year nears. Jeff Roberts, the Director of Transportation for Caddo Parish, says they could use more bus drivers for the 2022-23 school year. “We’re 15 drivers short. We have...
KLTV
New Harrison County school opens in time for school year
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with mother/grandmother Alicia Mendez about Longview ISD school supplies which will be provided for their district students for free this year. Between her and her daughters, Alicia has seven children at LISD. Gregg County approves $5,000 budget transfer to fund autopsies. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
Wiley College gives employees bonuses to help with rising gas, food costs
MARSHALL, Texas — The attached video is from May 2022. Wiley College workers received a $250 check to help them with the costs of gas and food in recognition of the school's commitment to helping the community. “Wiley College is a special community because of its employees and students....
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
KSLA
Back to School Party being hosted by Vivian Dental and Community RX
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - North Caddo Medical Center’s (NCMC) Vivian Dental and Community RX are inviting the public to party with them for back-to-school giveaways. The event will be held at the Community RX’s parking at 202 S. Avenue, Vivan, behind NCMC. Activities:. Hot dogs. Bounce houses. Snow...
Texarkana ISD Approves Price to Repurchase Old Pine Street School
A few months ago we found out that the Texarkana Independent School District Board was looking at purchasing the old Pine Street School campus. The Board approved an agreement to purchase the former Pine Street Junior High School property for $585,000. The property is being purchased from Old School Lofts and Dallas-based developer/property owner John Stone through eminent domain.
KLTV
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination. Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says that longstanding efforts by himself and other Marines is finally being heard with the prospect of legislation in view.
KTBS
Shreveport resident challenges Mayor Perkins' candidacy
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport resident is objecting to Mayor Adrian Perkins’ candidacy for re-election and has put that challenge in the form of a lawsuit. Francis Deal on Friday morning filed suit against Perkins, alleging the mayor used false information when he qualified for office last week. Deal also accuses Perkins of indicating on his candidacy notice that he filed state income tax returns for the past five years when state records say otherwise.
KLTV
INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
KLTV
Traffic reopened on I-20 in Harrison County in wildfire area
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wildfire in Harrison County had officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville Friday afternoon. As of 7:30 p.m., I-20 has reopened to traffic. Heather Deaton, the public information officer for the Atlanta district of TxDOT said westbound traffic is being diverted onto...
KTBS
Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many brand new items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
Bodies of 3 missing girls found in Texas pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three young girls who had been reported missing Friday evening were recovered early Saturday from a private pond in Cass County, Texas. According to KTAL-TV, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Cass County began searching the property for the children at around 9:30 p.m.
marioncoherald.com
Weekly Roadwork Report – July 31 – August 6, 2022
I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, concrete paving in median. I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps closed. Westbound lanes restricted to one lane. I-30 – Eastbound from FM 990, drainage upgrades. Traffic limited to...
KSLA
Lawsuit filed challenging Mayor Perkins’ eligibility to run again
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Shreveport’s incumbent mayor, Adrian Perkins, about his eligibility to run for mayor again in November. The lawsuit claims Perkins is not eligible to run for mayor because of the address he used to qualify with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. The lead attorney behind the suit, Jerry Harper, says at this point, they have no further comment about the lawsuit, only saying “the petition says all we have to say for the time being.”
Beto O’Rourke lays out his plans for governor in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) — Robert “Beto” O’Rourke stopped by Pittsburg early Thursday afternoon as part of his Drive for Texas campaign, in which he has been visiting every area of the state to rally support for the election in November. Beto, who is currently challenging incumbent Greg Abbott for the governor’s seat, held a town […]
KTBS
Firefighters battle wildfires in East Texas
LINDEN, Texas - Firefighters have been working around the clock to battle a blaze that's burned nearly 50 acres in Cass County, Texas. The wildfire is located west of County Road 1896 and north FM 125 south. Multiple fire crews including Cass County ESD#4, Center Hill, Linden and the Texas...
Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
