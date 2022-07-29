ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

JISD rolls out new plan to combat truency

By Jimplecute Jimplecute
marioncoherald.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
marioncoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch

Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
EDUCATION
nativenewsonline.net

School Food Program Waivers Set to Expire in September

After providing free meals for children nationwide from the onset of the pandemic, many families — including Native ones — will return to paying some or all of the cost of their school lunches, once a significant set of waivers ends September 30. The federal government has provided...
EDUCATION
Alicia Ortego

Homeschooling: basics, benefits, and organization

The format of family education allows the child to gain knowledge at his own pace, taking into account personal interests and character traits. But still, not every student and not every family can keep up with this lifestyle. The choice of school or educational approach is especially relevant now, before the start of a new school year. Let's see who should think about homeschooling and share life hacks with those who have already chosen free education.

Comments / 0

Community Policy