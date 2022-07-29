JISD rolls out new plan to combat truency

marioncoherald.com
Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch
Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
School Food Program Waivers Set to Expire in September
After providing free meals for children nationwide from the onset of the pandemic, many families — including Native ones — will return to paying some or all of the cost of their school lunches, once a significant set of waivers ends September 30. The federal government has provided...
Homeschooling: basics, benefits, and organization
The format of family education allows the child to gain knowledge at his own pace, taking into account personal interests and character traits. But still, not every student and not every family can keep up with this lifestyle. The choice of school or educational approach is especially relevant now, before the start of a new school year. Let's see who should think about homeschooling and share life hacks with those who have already chosen free education.
