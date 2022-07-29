Is my job recession proof? Low unemployment is a saving grace, but some industries are safer bets

www.fastcompany.com
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Here’s why you may not get a raise this year just because of inflation
With inflation at a record high of 9.1%, employees are desperate for raises. Technically, this should be doable. Corporate profits are up 8.7% from the start of the year, and they’re projected to grow 10.6%, according to data from Bloomberg. But don’t hold your breath for a raise—that is,...
Accessibility: The missing key to connecting with customers
While some brands are prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in their messaging and marketing campaigns, an essential component of inclusivity may be missing: accessibility. It’s especially important to cater to people who are typically underserved in the digital world. For example, people who are blind or have low vision, are...
Mining the miners: Business opportunities in the “choice” model of business
It may be so obvious that many of us missed it. But whether we noticed it or not, choice has taken over the marketplace. By “choice,” I don’t necessarily mean in product—blue versus brown or luxury versus budget. I mean “choice” to be a diversity of delivery methods. Increasingly, businesses of all types, in every manner of market, are investing heavily in making their products and services equally available to their clients and customers anytime, anywhere, and in every possible way, entirely at the preference and whim of the purchaser.
Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022: 6 enterprise category standouts
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. Whether through company-wide festivals or educational stipends, these companies invest in internal innovation while producing products and services that can power creativity across customer enterprises as well.
How Uber beat revenue expectations in an uncertain economy
With inflation at a 40-year high and fears of a recession mounting, many expected consumers to start cutting non-essentials like take-out meals or rides across town. But Uber’s latest financial report, covering the quarter ending June 30, indicates the company is managing to find its footing amid a tough macroeconomic environment, continuing in its mission to trim its losses while growing the business.
Airbnb says bookings are rising despite economic pressure
Consumers are still putting their dollars toward travel and experiences despite broader economic concerns, according to Airbnb’s most recent earnings report. The travel giant recorded 103.7 million nights and experiences booked in its second quarter (which ended June 30), marking its largest quarterly number ever. That’s up 25% year over year and 24% over the same quarter three years ago, before the company was impacted by the pandemic.
Employee continuing education and the future of work
During the pandemic, my family and I went down a DIY rabbit hole. We learned a whole new set of skills, like how to make pasta from scratch, fix leaky faucets, and tie-dye T-shirts. And we’re not alone. For many, these past couple of years have been a period of...
Announcing Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. If hunting and gathering represent the two original human ventures, keeping inventory naturally followed. Maybe this explains our fascination with lists. We like to count. To keep track. To rank. It seems to scratch some primordial itch. Best doctors. Greatest blues singers. Best short stories. And best workplaces.
Robinhood fined $30 million in penalty fees—and this isn’t the first time
Robinhood Markets’ cryptocurrency division was fined $30 million by New York State financial regulators after the online trading platform was accused of violating bank secrecy and anti-money laundering obligations, according to a report filed this morning. As part of the settlement, Robinhood will be required to hire an independent...
Why leaders need to embrace diverse intelligences
Recently, I heard the comment, “I don’t think she’s that smart or has the expertise for her role.”. The comment screamed bias for privileged intelligence and the inability to appreciate diverse intelligences; the speaker’s definition of intellect was severely limited. I believe these types of comments reflect an individual’s lack of meta recognition—the ability to appreciate others’ competencies and their drive to appear smarter than the people around them.
How automation creates happier employees
In the first article we published on enterprise automation, we explored how and why it is being adopted by organizations across all sectors and sizes around the world. With enterprise automation, software robots take on repetitive, mundane tasks—like data collection and entry, processing transactions, reconciling records, or scheduling meetings—creating more productive businesses and boosting the customer experience.
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
Generate Passive Income as This Dividend Payer Eyes a Stock Split
The growing SaaS business offers promise for investors, plus a rising dividend.
7 ways to build a truly equitable DEI strategy
The cultural impacts of a racialized pandemic have created a rejuvenated interest in DEI spaces over the past few years. Such interest has opened new doors for folks to join the ranks of “DEI experts,” while also creating new pathways for underrepresented peoples to gain access to positions of power—and perceived power. According to LinkedIn data, between 2015 and 2020, there was a 71% increase worldwide in all DEI roles. The number of people globally with the “head of diversity” title more than doubled (107% growth).
Don’t let your corporate culture be the next casualty of the Great Resignation
Corporate culture. The way we work. It’s that powerful feeling when everyone is in sync, rowing in the same direction. Culture wields a unique power, enabling leaders to build and sustain an organization that can scale and endure over time. What happens to your culture when turnover is at...
Cultivating executive talent in yourself and your team
I believe executive talent is the most important aspect to look for when hiring or promoting leaders. A company’s leadership affects an entire organization and can either motivate teammates and provide them with purpose and direction or cause them to leave. Having a leadership team full of people with executive talent can help bring your company to new heights, but only if you nurture that talent in both yourself and in others.
Would the Inflation Reduction Act go too far, or not far enough?
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced last week that he had reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to pass the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The bill, which includes over $400 billion in new climate funding, represents a pared-down version of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda Manchin scuttled in December.
To understand flood and wildfire risks, homeowners need to understand their future costs
If you look at homes on real estate websites today, you’ll likely see risk ratings for flooding, hurricanes, and even wildfires. In theory, summarizing risk information like this should help homebuyers and renters make more informed housing choices. But surveys show it isn’t working that way, at least not yet. Housing developments and home sales are still expanding in flood- and wildfire-prone areas.
