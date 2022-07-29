Woman arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-70, says ISP

www.wane.com
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Woman charged with murder in July 23 hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman for murder in a hit-and-run crash last month. Mary Adame, 28, was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, near Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue. She later died at the hospital.
Muncie couple charged after daughter's shooting death
The parents of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot his younger sister with a gun he found inside their home have been charged in connection with the girl's death.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges Following Theft of Golf Cart
Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. July 29, 2022, @ approximately 10:57 AM Madison Police investigated a reported golf cart theft from the area of Vaughn Drive, near Poplar Street. At approximately 12:30 PM (same date) Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder located the stolen golf cart,...
IMPD arrests man in deadly December 2021 shooting outside Castleton bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly December 2021 shooting outside a Castleton bar. Torrion Williams, 27, is charged with reckless homicide in the case. Police took him into custody Friday. Williams’ arrest stems from a December 26, 2021, shooting in the 8200 block of Center Run Road near the Castleton […]
Fishers homeowner recounts moments gunshots hit cars, garage and front door
FISHERS, Ind. — Two homes, a minivan and car are damaged after shots were fired in an area close to Fishers High School late Monday evening. ”It’s completely destroyed my wife and I’s feeling of safety in our home,” said Jeremy Himmelright, the man who lives in one of the homes that was hit. Himmelright […]
Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond
A Muncie man who police say shot and killed a man as he was leaving Walmart Saturday is being held without bond.
No injuries after Wayne Township school bus involved in crash on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A MSD of Wayne Township school bus with children on board was involved in a crash on Indianapolis' west side Tuesday morning. The crash between the bus and a passenger vehicle occurred in the 8600 block of West 10th Street, near the intersection with Country Club Road, around 9 a.m.
Court doc: suspect in Elwood officer’s death made song saying he would kill police if caught
Formal charges have been filed against an Anderson man in connection with the deadly shooting of an Elwood Police Officer.
Muncie woman charged with neglect in dog attack; Witnesses say pit bull was known to be ‘extremely aggressive’
MUNCIE, Ind. — Investigators say a Muncie woman tried to cover up the details in a dog attack that left a 17-month-old girl with “catastrophic facial injuries.” Muncie police were sent to a home on W. 9th Street on January 6, 2022 in reference to a dog bite. Officers arrived to find medics treating a […]
WANE-TV
Man charged with murder in weekend slaying of Indiana cop
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Investigators say a man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes. Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Indiana police officer shot and killed during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. ISP Detectives say that just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, an Elwood police officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County. For a reason unknown, […]
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
Man shot dead by Greenfield cop during hostage situation, state police say
A Greenfield police officer fatally shot a man who authorities allege was holding a woman inside a home against her will and assaulting her while armed with a gun.
Fox 59
Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
WANE-TV
Two trucks crash at Lafayette and Mckinnie intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving two pickup trucks at the intersection of Lafayette and McKinnie on Fort Wayne’s south side disrupted traffic for a while Tuesday morning. The crash took place at around 6:45 a.m. It appears one of the trucks struck a building at the northeast...
WANE-TV
Parents of boy who fatally shot sister charged with neglect
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says the parents of a 6-year-old eastern Indiana boy who fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home each have been charged with four counts of neglect. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Tuesday that 28-year-old Jacob Grayson of Muncie and his 27-year-old...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Woman Dies From Injuries In Crash With Deer
A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to...
WTHR
IMPD investigates multiple Sunday morning shootings; 10 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a rash of shootings during the overnight and early morning hours Sunday that sent ten people to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. None of the victims' conditions were described as life-threatening by police. West side shooting. The morning's first shooting occurred just before 1...
Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
