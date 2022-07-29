Children can get $2 student lunch pack at Winn-Dixie through Labor Day

www.clickorlando.com
5 beautiful but underrated places in Florida
It's no secret that Florida is a gorgeous state and that lots of Americans love to spend their holidays in the Sunshine State. With breathtaking beaches, delicious food, and friendly people who gather around, it's easy to see why so many people love to fly to Florida at least once a year. If you are one of those people and you made it a tradition to take your group of friends or your family and go spend a few days in Florida, then you probably know that there are a few popular places that make it on the must-see list.
This Florida teacher quit his job in 2017 to deliver groceries and makes $100,000 a year
Ed Hennessey was a Florida teacher, but quit teaching in 2017 to deliver groceries for Shipt. Shipt is a grocery delivery service that is very popular and similar to Instacart.
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next month
Next month in August, a major grocery chain will open another new supermarket in Florida. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, a brand new Publix grocery store will open its doors to customers in Wakulla County.
An ‘aggressive’ alligator was spotted at this Florida park. Watch it eat breakfast
A park in Central Florida was forced to close on Sunday morning after an “aggressive” alligator was spotted. According to Mount Dora Police Department’s Facebook page, Palm Island Park had to shut temporarily over safety concerns. A sign posted by authorities reportedly said “aggressive 10 foot plus...
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?
Is "Freshwater Fish Company" one of the best seafood restaurants in Horry County?Freshwater Fish Company website. One thing is for sure, Horry County has no shortage of great seafood restaurants in the area.
Tiny Florida Town Featured in List of Best Small Towns in America
There is something that many people find appealing about small towns. Life arguably seems to slow down, and stress levels drop. According to a Gallup Poll, 48% of Americans said they would choose to live in a town or rural area instead of a city or suburb.
The Best Small Beach Towns in Florida, According to Southern Living
Sometimes, the large Florida beach destinations popular with tourists are not the same destinations locals favor. Some know that smaller, less-known beach towns in Florida have just as much to offer as well-known destinations.
Popular restaurant chain opening second location in Florida next month
A popular regional restaurant chain is opening a new location in Florida next month. Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen, a Puerto Rican restaurant in Kissimmee, is set to open its second location along Colonial Drive in Orlando this August. The first location at 1150 W. Vine Street is already opening and serving delicious meals to area food enthusiasts.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
Popular Oklahoma barbecue restaurant set to close at end of July
A popular barbecue restaurant in Oklahoma will be closing its doors at the end of July after nine years despite being a favorite spot for locals. Backdoor Barbecue, a beloved Oklahoma City institution, is closing its doors at the end of July. On the 31st, the popular barbecue restaurant will be serving its last meals to the Oklahoma City community.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
Walmart Announces Walmart Restored Refurbished Product Program
Walmart, on Friday (July 29), launched a refurbished product program, dubbed Walmart Restored, that will sell used products that the company touts as “good as new,” according to a company blog post announcing the initiative by Michael Mosser, general manager of Walmart Marketplace. Mosser promises the refurbished products...
Chick-fil-A Rules of Employment Scrutinized
Online commentators have both criticized and mocked rules within the company’s employee handbook. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Wikipedia.org, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, Mashed.com, and EatThis.com.
