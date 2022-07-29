Local hardware store offers tips for using portable air conditioners

mynorthwest.com
Sondra Johnson
4d ago
After last summer's June (2021) temp spike of 107°, I bought a portable, good quality air conditioner. One of my best investments ever. It was about $300. It will last me the rest of my life with good care. It is an unarguable fact we are dealing with unprecedented climate changes. We have to adept.
KING-5
New 'ear seeding' trend is based on traditional Chinese medicine
EDMONDS, Wash. — New beauty trend “ear seeding” is sweeping TikTok — but it’s actually based on ancient Chinese medicine, and you can have it done in Edmonds. Trinda Hartman is a licensed reflexology practitioner and massage therapist with a certificate in ear seeding. "I...
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma’s El Borracho Makes Its Post-Pandemic Return
Plant-based Mexican-inspired restaurant El Borracho, with its flagship location in Pike Place Market, recently reopened its Tacoma location. Owner Kittie Davidovich first opened El Borracho at Pike Place in 2012 with Ballard and Tacoma locations popping up shortly after. And the Tacoma location opened in 2017. COVID-19 proved challenging for...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cranium co-creator, Seattle entrepreneur Richard Tait dies after COVID
Richard Tait, co-creator of the hit party game Cranium and a well-regarded Seattle entrepreneur, has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 58. Known as the "Grand Poobah" in the Cranium offices, Tait, a native of Scotland, led the company until its 2008 sale to Hasbro for $77.5 million in 2008. Cranium was named Game of the Year five times by The Toy Association while Tait led the company.
nypressnews.com
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
seattlemet.com
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
seattlerefined.com
5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew
A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
Mount Vernon Hobby Lobby trespasses man giving water to homeless in 90-degree heat
An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon as he gave water to the homeless in 90-degree heat on Saturday. Matt Uyeno told KIRO 7 News that the the pandemic has fueled an escalating homeless situation in Mount Vernon, which has been especially dire in Skagit Valley.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Yes, that was rain
Tiffany August 1, 2022 (4:56 pm) ((Doing happy rain dance)) onion August 1, 2022 (6:04 pm) Mere chance that I glanced at my weather app and was able to bring in my cushions and sneakers minutes before the event. Geesh!. sbre August 1, 2022 (6:06 pm) My neighbors got a...
‘Nature’s air-conditioning’ brings cooler weather after record breaking heat
This year, King County set records Sunday July 31 for the most consecutive days of high temperatures in the state’s recorded history, but now the weather is returning to the mid-70s for what most residents see as the typical summer weather. Ted Buehner, KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist, gave a weekly...
buzznicked.com
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
q13fox.com
Pet of the Week: Tide & Bounce
Tide and Bounce are two nearly identical sisters who got their names after rescuers found them in a laundry basket. They're staying with our friends at Meow Cat Rescue in Kirkland and need a loving, forever home!
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
seattlemet.com
A 10-Seat, Michelin-Starred Sushi Bar Is Coming to Seattle
A sushi bar with just a handful of seats—and a concept that earned a Michelin star in California—is coming to the Denny Triangle–South Lake Union zone. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants will open September 1 and serve a 17-course “new wave” take on omakase. The restaurant...
Des Moines launching new 'fast ferry' to and from Seattle
DES MOINES, Wash. — Starting Aug. 10, there will be a new way to get from Des Moines to Seattle and it does not involve any freeways or traffic. The new fast ferry will take four times a day from the Des Moines Marina, Wednesday through Sunday. The ferry...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
19534 SE 51st St
Embrace the lake lifestyle from this shared waterfront oasis located just one house off the beach. A rare opportunity to join a community of 14 homes with access to over 80' of waterfront, 2 large L-shaped docks with moorage, sandy beach and grassy picnic area. Savor spectacular sunrises and witness the lake come alive with kayakers, boaters and paddlers from your private view deck. On the market for the first time, this comfortable late mid-century home offers strong bones, stunning water views, a complete second kitchen and spacious heated shop. Nestled on a private lakeside cul de sac in desirable Eagle Cove with easy access to I-90, downtown Issaquah and award-winning Issaquah schools.
KOMO News
Eco-blocks keep popping up where homeless camps were, residents say they're necessary
SEATTLE — RV encampments move out, and giant concrete blocks move in. It has been happening in neighborhoods across the City of Seattle. Right now, dozens of concrete barricades are in an area in West Seattle where an RV encampment once sat for three years along Andover Street and 28th Avenue SW.
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
Park visitors: please stay out and away from I-5 Colonnade Bike and Off-Leash Dog park
Park visitors: please stay out and away from I-5 Colonnade Bike and Off-Leash Dog park. Seattle Fire is responding to an accident on I-5. I-5 Colonnade park is a winding series of bike paths, trails, and an off-leash area running under the I-5 highway.
The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Amazon sheds nearly 100,000 positions, New telehealth option for COVID-19
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, July 29. Washington DOH announces new telehealth options to combat COVID-19 In an effort to increase access to COVID-19 treatment and medication, Washington’s State Department of Health has a new telehealth option. It expands the...
q13fox.com
On-duty ferry captain during 'hard-landing' resigns
The captain on duty during a 'hard-landing' of a ferry at the Fauntleroy terminal has resigned. All crew members tested negative for drug or alcohol use.
