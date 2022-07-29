How recessions haunted three presidents, and how two others recovered

insurancenewsnet.com
Pelosi's visit to Taiwan raises temperatures, but it's in everyone's interest to cool them down again
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to Taiwan has been ill-timed from the perspective of China’s leader Xi Jinping. In seeking to further consolidate his hold on power ahead of a National Party Congress in November, Xi needs to demonstrate that he is in command. The Pelosi visit challenges Xi’s strongman narrative domestically at a time when he will be seeking the support of his colleagues in the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party for a third term as party secretary. Read more: ...
Trump-backed candidates prevail in U.S. midterm primaries; Kansas votes to preserve abortion rights
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Republican voters on Tuesday chose a raft of candidates supporting Donald Trump's 2020 election falsehoods in multiple party primaries for the November general election - a stark display of the former president's grip on his party.
EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens’ collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican...
Worst of economic storm is still to come
There is good news about inflation – and bad. The good news is that inflation will soon peak and come down to more acceptable levels. The bad news is that inflation will slow because the. Federal Reserve. is slamming the brakes on monetary policy. This is likely to produce...
Why one pro-Roe Democrat is still seeking bipartisanship on abortion
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) knows his cross-aisle collaboration isn't getting a vote, and he sees his progressive critics. He's not backing away.
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers included another candidate who repeated Trump’s false claims that he lost the 2020 presidential election because of fraud, a longtime state lawmaker and a businessman endorsed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy. Finchem, who attended Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, has said he only intends to ensure that election laws are followed to address concerns by many Republicans about how elections are run. Still, he tried to get the Legislature to overturn the 2020 election results and has spoken about making major changes to election rules that are written by the secretary.
Financially Spracking: If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it is probably a duck
Saratogian, The (Saratoga Springs, NY) Representatives from the Biden Administration as well as from the Federal Reserve. seem preoccupied with conveying to the American public that. the United States. economy has not yet fallen into recession. And technically, they are correct as the. National Bureau of Economic Research. (NBER), the...
Number of uninsured Americans drops to record low
Washington (AP) — The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the. “Every American has the right to the peace of mind that comes with access to affordable, quality health care,” President. Joe Biden. said in...
Biden says uninsured rate hits an all-time low of 8%
Washington Times, The (DC) President Biden on Tuesday hailed the lowest uninsured rate in U.S. history, at 8%, and lobbied. to pass signature legislation that would shore up gains made through Obamacare. Mr. Biden. said the drop in the uninsured rate "did not happen by accident," citing about 21 million...
Two U.S. cost indicators fuel inflation concern
Two key U.S. inflation indicators posted larger-than-expected increases on Friday, raising concerns that prices will remain persistently high and prompt sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Separately, the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index, which forms the basis of the Federal Reserve's inflation target,…. This article is...
Despite Fed's rate hikes, inflation fight far from over
Sault News, The (Sault Ste. Marie, MI) Ask anyone who needs to fill a fridge to feed a family and they'll tell you that inflation hasn't cooled one bit for them since the. rolled out three rate hikes since March. When, exactly, do all the price hikes stop? Not tomorrow,...
Factbox-Key races in Arizona, Michigan, Kansas, Missouri and Washington midterm primary elections
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Voters in Arizona, Michigan, Kansas, Missouri and Washington have been choosing candidates for U.S. Congress, governor and other offices as former President Donald Trump's effort to maintain dominance over the Republican Party was tested anew. read more.
