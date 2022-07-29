‘God Of War’ Kratos mocap actor shares combat-filled audition video

A MultiVersus community challenge that resulted in the unlocking of a stage from Rick and Morty was completed in just a few hours. The goal was to hit 10million ringouts in order to unlock the Cromulons stage, based on the “Get Schwifty” episode from the second season of the comedy cartoon, and players were able to achieve this in just three hours following the announcement (via VGC).

