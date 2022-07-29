‘God Of War’ Kratos mocap actor shares combat-filled audition video

www.nme.com
NME
‘Bullet Train’ review: Brad Pitt powers a pacy Tarantinoesque thriller
Pulp Fiction has a lot to answer for. Anyone who remembers the legion of wannabe Tarantino knock-offs it spawned will get a stab of nostalgia going into Bullet Train – a film that really, really wants to be your new favourite cult classic. Muddying the mix with nods to...
NME
‘Skull & Bones’ director talks “underlying story” and on land features
Skull & Bones director Ryan Barnard has provided new details on some of the mechanics of the upcoming pirate game, including what can be done on land, and the overall narrative. Earlier this month Ubisoft released an overview trailer of the game, although in a new interview with TrueAchievements, Barnard...
NME
‘Batgirl’ shelved by Warner Bros., will not receive theatrical or streaming release
Warner Bros. and DC Films have reportedly shelved Batgirl, meaning the film will not receive a theatrical or streaming release despite it being in the final stages of post-production. The film was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and was set to star In the Heights‘ Leslie Grace...
NME
BTS to drop special episode of ‘Run BTS’ later this month
BTS have announced that their variety show Run BTS will be returning with a new special episode. On August 2 at Midnight KST, the boyband unveiled a surprise teaser video for an upcoming special episode of Run BTS, their web variety series that first began in 2015. It will mark the first episode of the show in 10 months, after its third season concluded in October 2021.
NME
Netflix’s Korean drama adaptation of ‘Little Women’ announces premiere date
TvN’s upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which is also coming to Netflix, is set to premiere next month. On August 2, South Korean cable network tvN shared the premiere date and first poster for the adaptation, which will star Kim Go-eun (Yumi’s Cells), Nam Ji-hyun (100 Days My Prince) and All Of Us Are Dead breakout star Park Ji-hu.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NME
‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Fuels Mariah The Scientist Dating Rumors With Grand Gesture From Prison
Detroit, MI – Young Thug might be locked up but he’s still found a way to deliver a grand romantic gesture to his rumored boo Mariah The Scientist. After wrapping up the final stop of her Experimental Tour in Detroit Sunday night (July 31), Mariah was greeted with rose petals and heart-shaped balloons spread all throughout her hotel room, with some of them spelling out a new nickname: “Mrs. Sold Out Dates.”
NME
Watch NMIXX’s bubbly remake of Rainbow’s ‘Kiss’
Rookie act NMIXX have released a remake of former K-pop girl group Rainbow’s 2009 b-side ‘Kiss’. On August 1 at Midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their version of Rainbow’s song ‘Kiss’, taken from their 2009 debut mini-album ‘Gossip Girl’. The accompanying visual sees the members of NMIXX enjoying laidback summer-themed party.
NME
The hardest ‘Elden Ring’ boss could have been much harder
Elden Ring‘s hardest boss, Malenia Blade of Miquella, was originally supposed to be harder than she currently is. Elden Ring dataminers love picking apart FromSoftware‘s latest title and have been doing so since its release back in February, but earlier this month, they seemed to have found a much harder version of Malenia in the pre-patch 1.0 build (via PC Gamer).
Two films duel for last word on brutal Marcos Sr era in Philippines
The fight for who gets to tell the final version of the Philippines’ history has opened a new front, with two polarising films offering different versions of the past released in cinemas. One tells the story of student activists living under the brutal regime of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The...
NME
Eminem releases video for 2009 song ‘Crack A Bottle’, “unlocked from the Shady vault”
Eminem has released a music video for ‘Crack A Bottle’, his 2009 hit featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent – watch it below. “Unlocked from the Shady vault 🔑🔒- unreleased #CrackaBottle music video!” Eminem wrote on Instagram yesterday (August 1) with a teaser clip of the visual.
NME
Louis Tomlinson shares hot take on One Direction: “The first album was shit”
In a new interview, Louis Tomlinson shared his opinion on One Direction’s first studio album, 2011’s ‘Up All Night’, revealing that he’s not particularly fond of it after 11 years. Last Monday (July 25), Tomlinson appeared as a co-host on the Australian radio station Nova...
NME
Here’s the first footage of ‘Deadrop’ the shooter from Dr Disrespect’s studio
Midnight Society, the studio from banned Twitch streamer Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, A.K.A Dr Disrespect, has revealed the name and details of its new Escape From Tarkov-like shooter, Deadrop. Dubbed a “vertical extraction shooter,” Deadrop is now available as a demo for those who paid for the Founders...
NME
‘MultiVersus’ community unlocked ‘Rick and Morty’ stage in just a few hours
A MultiVersus community challenge that resulted in the unlocking of a stage from Rick and Morty was completed in just a few hours. The goal was to hit 10million ringouts in order to unlock the Cromulons stage, based on the “Get Schwifty” episode from the second season of the comedy cartoon, and players were able to achieve this in just three hours following the announcement (via VGC).
NME
Watch Jackson Wang perform ‘Drive It Like You Stole It’ and ‘Blue’, unreleased tracks from new album ‘Magic Man’
Soloist and GOT7 member Jackson Wang debuted a few tracks from his forthcoming ‘Magic Man’ album at a recent performance in the Philippines. On July 29, Wang made an appearance at the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila show held at the Mall of Asia Arena alongside GOT7 bandmate BamBam and boyband TREASURE. Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park also made a surprise appearance at the event.
NME
‘The Lost Wild’ trailer evokes the true horror of ‘Jurassic Park’
Debut title from Great Ape Games, The Lost Wild, closed out the recent Annapurna Interactive Showcase, and it looks like a game set to capture the tension of Jurassic Park’s iconic Tyrannosaurus rex scene. The game was shown off with an in-game footage trailer that showcases the environments, some...
NME
J-Hope of BTS becomes first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza
BTS member J-Hope performed his headlining set at Lollapalooza 2022 last night (July 31), making him the first South Korean to top the bill at the famed Chicago festival. J-Hope closed out the final night of this year’s Lollapalooza, performing on the Bud Light Seltzer stage adjacent to sets from Green Day and Polo & Pan. Other headliners at the festival included J. Cole, Kygo, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Metallica.
Deadrop Is A Video Game Created By Dr. Disrespect; Check Out Some Early Gameplay Clips
The multiplayer first-person shooter that was once known as Project Moon has a new name and some history information according to Midnight Society, the production company Dr. Disrespect created. Deadrop is set in the year “2020. b,” when self-governing megastructures called the Refiner States to transform hazardous air pollutants into a priceless addictive drug called “space dust,” according to the Midnight Society website.
