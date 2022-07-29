ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘God Of War’ Kratos mocap actor shares combat-filled audition video

By Will Nelson
NME
 4 days ago
NME

BTS to drop special episode of ‘Run BTS’ later this month

BTS have announced that their variety show Run BTS will be returning with a new special episode. On August 2 at Midnight KST, the boyband unveiled a surprise teaser video for an upcoming special episode of Run BTS, their web variety series that first began in 2015. It will mark the first episode of the show in 10 months, after its third season concluded in October 2021.
Shad Gaspard
Phil Spencer
NME

Netflix’s Korean drama adaptation of ‘Little Women’ announces premiere date

TvN’s upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which is also coming to Netflix, is set to premiere next month. On August 2, South Korean cable network tvN shared the premiere date and first poster for the adaptation, which will star Kim Go-eun (Yumi’s Cells), Nam Ji-hyun (100 Days My Prince) and All Of Us Are Dead breakout star Park Ji-hu.
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NME

‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition

The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Fuels Mariah The Scientist Dating Rumors With Grand Gesture From Prison

Detroit, MI – Young Thug might be locked up but he’s still found a way to deliver a grand romantic gesture to his rumored boo Mariah The Scientist. After wrapping up the final stop of her Experimental Tour in Detroit Sunday night (July 31), Mariah was greeted with rose petals and heart-shaped balloons spread all throughout her hotel room, with some of them spelling out a new nickname: “Mrs. Sold Out Dates.”
NME

Watch NMIXX’s bubbly remake of Rainbow’s ‘Kiss’

Rookie act NMIXX have released a remake of former K-pop girl group Rainbow’s 2009 b-side ‘Kiss’. On August 1 at Midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their version of Rainbow’s song ‘Kiss’, taken from their 2009 debut mini-album ‘Gossip Girl’. The accompanying visual sees the members of NMIXX enjoying laidback summer-themed party.
NME

The hardest ‘Elden Ring’ boss could have been much harder

Elden Ring‘s hardest boss, Malenia Blade of Miquella, was originally supposed to be harder than she currently is. Elden Ring dataminers love picking apart FromSoftware‘s latest title and have been doing so since its release back in February, but earlier this month, they seemed to have found a much harder version of Malenia in the pre-patch 1.0 build (via PC Gamer).
NME

‘MultiVersus’ community unlocked ‘Rick and Morty’ stage in just a few hours

A MultiVersus community challenge that resulted in the unlocking of a stage from Rick and Morty was completed in just a few hours. The goal was to hit 10million ringouts in order to unlock the Cromulons stage, based on the “Get Schwifty” episode from the second season of the comedy cartoon, and players were able to achieve this in just three hours following the announcement (via VGC).
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Watch Jackson Wang perform ‘Drive It Like You Stole It’ and ‘Blue’, unreleased tracks from new album ‘Magic Man’

Soloist and GOT7 member Jackson Wang debuted a few tracks from his forthcoming ‘Magic Man’ album at a recent performance in the Philippines. On July 29, Wang made an appearance at the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila show held at the Mall of Asia Arena alongside GOT7 bandmate BamBam and boyband TREASURE. Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park also made a surprise appearance at the event.
CELEBRITIES
NME

J-Hope of BTS becomes first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza

BTS member J-Hope performed his headlining set at Lollapalooza 2022 last night (July 31), making him the first South Korean to top the bill at the famed Chicago festival. J-Hope closed out the final night of this year’s Lollapalooza, performing on the Bud Light Seltzer stage adjacent to sets from Green Day and Polo & Pan. Other headliners at the festival included J. Cole, Kygo, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Metallica.
THEATER & DANCE
HappyGamer

Deadrop Is A Video Game Created By Dr. Disrespect; Check Out Some Early Gameplay Clips

The multiplayer first-person shooter that was once known as Project Moon has a new name and some history information according to Midnight Society, the production company Dr. Disrespect created. Deadrop is set in the year “2020. b,” when self-governing megastructures called the Refiner States to transform hazardous air pollutants into a priceless addictive drug called “space dust,” according to the Midnight Society website.
VIDEO GAMES

