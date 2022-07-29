Sheffield Police Look To ID Car Involved in Two Catalytic Converter Thefts

wnaw.com
Pittsfield, MA Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man who hasn't been seen for over a week. In a post on social media, Pittsfield Police say that 69-year-old Lee Walter Meisenheimer has been reported missing. Meisenheimer was last seen sometime around July 13, 2022.
Lanesborough, MA Police Moving To New Location; Summer Street Construction Begins
It may be long overdue, but the Lanesborough Police Department is finally in the process of moving to its new location as of Monday. Lanesborough Police posted to their Facebook page on Monday the following:. Today we are in the process of moving to our new location located at 545...
A Monday Afternoon House Fire In Pittsfield Is Deemed Accidental
Firefighters in Pittsfield were able to quickly extinguish a house fire at 125 Second Street on Monday afternoon. According to a report by the Pittsfield Fire Department, the fire was called in at around 5:30 PM. The fire was accidental in nature... According to the fire report issued by the...
Springfield Man Arrested In Berkshire County For Vandalism
Once again, multiple law enforcement organizations working together as a team leads to the arrest of a Springfield man right here in Berkshire County. And this individual was apparently caught on camera defacing a Sheriff's Office building!. Proving the theory that "teamwork makes the dream work", Pittsfield Police and Berkshire...
Springfield Man Found Guilty Of Shooting Pittsfield Woman
Great news, Berkshire County! Justice finally gets served over an incident that happened over two years ago involving a Pittsfield woman who was shot multiple times in broad daylight. According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, guilty verdicts were obtained on Tuesday for the Springfield man,...
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
Beware: This Paving Scam Could Target Berkshire County Homes
With another Berkshire County winter really not that far away you could be thinking about possibly having your driveway freshly paved. If you are, you will want to exercise caution in just who you hire to do the work. It could end up costing you a lot of money for very little or nothing in return.
State Police Warn Berkshire County About Recent Car Break-Ins
Apparently, and some of you in Berkshire County may have already been aware of it, there's been a mini crime spree going on lately involving vehicle break-ins at country clubs in Berkshire County and southern Vermont. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, a duo, comprised of...
I Moved Away From Wyoming Only Find Out There’s a Wyoming in MA
I recently made the move. It took approximately 27 hours inside a U-Haul with an unhappy cat in a carrier, next to me in the passenger seat. Cheyenne, Wyoming to Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The two cities couldn't be any more different in culture. While I thought Wyoming was in my rearview mirror, in more ways than one, I also found out that there's actually a Wyoming in Massachusetts. I mean...wait, what?
Lack Of Acceptable Mobile Coverage In Pittsfield Is Just Plain Silly
This is going to be a bit of a rant, so bear with me. News reporters don't often give their opinions, and for good reason, but sometimes it just can't be avoided. And if I'm wrong about this, feel free to comment and let me know how you feel. Especially Pittsfield area residents.
Tummy Issues? Careful–Multiple Laxatives Being Recalled
Now, this will probably sound like a joke, Berkshire County, but trust me, it's not. And as anyone who suffers from constipation will tell you, it's definitely nothing to joke about. This is why, if you're currently taking magnesium citrate to relieve constipation, you need to know about this nationwide recall.
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
Excessive Window Tint Leads To Gun Seizure In City Of Springfield
If you've ever wondered if having your vehicle's window tint too dark can get you pulled over, it's now safe to say that it certainly can be. And that absolutely was the case for an Easthampton man who police pulled over in Springfield Tuesday night. Only in this particular case, the suspect found himself to be in a world of trouble for another reason altogether.
Pittsfield Police Investigate Shooting That Left Juvenile Injured
Honestly, what are the streets and neighborhoods in Pittsfield coming to? The Pittsfield Police Department is looking into an overnight shooting in Pittsfield in which a juvenile was shot, according to Lieutenant John Soules. The PPD report, via a media statement, that police officers responded to the scene of a...
Some Uncomfortable Temps Will Be Returning to the Berkshires Soon
Berkshire County and much of Massachusetts and New England just got over a pretty toasty weekend and now we have a moment to breathe in somewhat more comfortable air. During the heat wave, my air conditioning unit kept malfunctioning and it's only a couple of years old. The unit was overheating regularly and thus cold air wouldn't blow into the room unless I unplugged the unit and plugged it back in every hour or so, that was fun on a 90-degree day, not. The unit worked fine after about 9 pm, but during the day, forget it. It was like a panting dog. Okay, enough rambling about my AC woes.
Probe Into Massachusetts Woman’s Suspicious Death Continues
The investigation into the suspicious death of a 23-year-old Harvard woman is ongoing and police are seeking any information from the public that can help resolve the case. Specifically, detectives are focusing on Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont but would like to speak to anyone in New England that may have seen from late Saturday night through early Tuesday, 23-year-old Mary Anderson, her ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis - a former Pittsfield resident, or the pick-up truck that Anderson's body was found in.
Are You Eligible to Vote in Berkshire County’s Sheriff and District Attorney Race?
Berkshire County is in the thick of campaign season with two hotly contested races that will be decided during the September 6 primary. The western Massachusetts county's residents will have two make important decisions during this year's election cycle in races for both District Attorney and Sheriff. Both offices have incumbents running for reelection, with one challenger each, and both with be decided by the September 6 primary.
A New Epidemic Warrants Concern For MA Residents
As we continue to struggle with the never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, medical officials are also urging the public to pay attention towards another disease that is causing some health related problems worldwide. You probably have seen reports on how monkey pox cases have increased, the virus is most rampant in Central Africa. Closer to home, only a handful of people have contracted this contagious disease with statistics showing 4 in neighboring New York and two cases here in The Bay State.
Springfield Police Close In On 100 Illegally Owned Guns Seized
Kudos are indeed in order for members of the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigation Unit. They are doing a fantastic job in getting guns off the streets of their city. According to a post on the Springfield Police Department Facebook page, about a recent arrest and gun seizure, the police department says that the unit has thus far in 2022, seized 99 illegally possessed firearms. It's a very impressive number, which also, unfortunately, points out the reality of just how many guns are actually on the city's streets.
Man Wanted In Death Of Massachusetts Woman Fatally Shot In VT
A man, who was wanted for questioning regarding the death of a Massachusetts woman this past weekend has been fatally shot by police in Vermont. According to a press release and Facebook post by the Vermont State Police and shared on the Massachusetts State Police and Pittsfield Police Facebook pages, 23-year-old Mary Anderson, of Harvard, MA, went missing over the weekend.
