Sheffield Police Look To ID Car Involved in Two Catalytic Converter Thefts

Berkshire County and much of Massachusetts and New England just got over a pretty toasty weekend and now we have a moment to breathe in somewhat more comfortable air. During the heat wave, my air conditioning unit kept malfunctioning and it's only a couple of years old. The unit was overheating regularly and thus cold air wouldn't blow into the room unless I unplugged the unit and plugged it back in every hour or so, that was fun on a 90-degree day, not. The unit worked fine after about 9 pm, but during the day, forget it. It was like a panting dog. Okay, enough rambling about my AC woes.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO