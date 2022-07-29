Sheffield Police Look To ID Car Involved in Two Catalytic Converter Thefts

wsbs.com
Tolland resident charged in Pride sign vandalism
TOLLAND — A Tolland man has been charged in the vandalism of the Tolland Democrats’ Pride flag display off Interstate 84. State police arrested Dean Colombaro, 49, of Loehr Road, at his place of business on Saturday.
Massachusetts Couple Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery (PHOTOS)
As you're well aware, Berkshire County, it's crazy out there. The details in this latest crime caper almost sound like the plot of a movie. A Massachusetts couple was recently arrested in New Hampshire after an armed robbery eventually turned into a high-speed car chase which then resulted in a home invasion/hostage situation.
Freon Leak Leads To Temporary Closure Of Pittsfield, MA Walmart
A listener of Live 95.9 shared Walmart's Facebook post, however... Soon after we started talking about it, listeners were texting us that the Pittsfield Fire Department was on scene along with the Hazmat team. We still didn't know why, however. I had a chance to speak with Pittsfield Fire Deputy...
Police: Driver clocked going 161 mph on I-93 in NH
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A man was arrested after a state trooper clocked him going more than twice the speed limit on I-93 in New Hampshire, police said. Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn., was behind the wheel of an orange sports car that sped past a New Hampshire state trooper at 161 mph, according to State Police.
Lanesborough, MA Police Moving To New Location; Summer Street Construction Begins
It may be long overdue, but the Lanesborough Police Department is finally in the process of moving to its new location as of Monday. Lanesborough Police posted to their Facebook page on Monday the following:. Today we are in the process of moving to our new location located at 545...
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Drunk Ellington man stole car from Vernon auto repair shop: police
VERNON — An Ellington man is facing multiple charges after police say he broke into an automotive repair business and stole a car because he was drunk and didn’t have one. The man, Zachary Caron, 26, told police he felt bad about what he had done. He was charged July 15 with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, and third-degree criminal mischief.
A Monday Afternoon House Fire In Pittsfield Is Deemed Accidental
Firefighters in Pittsfield were able to quickly extinguish a house fire at 125 Second Street on Monday afternoon. According to a report by the Pittsfield Fire Department, the fire was called in at around 5:30 PM. The fire was accidental in nature... According to the fire report issued by the...
NewsTimes
Newtown police: Willington man charged with selling house without homeowner’s knowledge
NEWTOWN — A Willington man was arrested this week after allegedly selling a Newtown man’s home without his knowledge, according to police. Edwin Robert Lewis was charged with second-degree money laundering, first-degree identity theft, first-degree larceny, criminal impersonation and second-degree forgery, police said in a post on Facebook.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating serious crash in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -A serious motor vehicle crash in Chicopee closed down Memorial Drive near Montgomery street for hours Friday. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck. The scene was blocked off to traffic for much of the afternoon as police investigated, but has since reopened. Chicopee Police...
WNYT
Man, 86, sentenced for torching his Great Barrington store
An 86-year-old man is expected to serve years of probation after being accused of torching a store that he owned. Harry Sano Jr. was sentenced to two years’ probation and a $5,000 fine. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report Sano admitted he started the fire that...
Bloomfield man charged in homicide: Police
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was charged with homicide following a domestic violence assault that turned fatal, police said. According to the Bloomfield Police Department, 32-year-old Kevin Carter of Bloomfield was arrested on Friday after a domestic violence incident ending in an assault on Walsh Street. On Sunday morning, the victim died from injuries […]
Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)
One Berkshire County route that I'm very familiar with driving is the Mohawk Trail. Before my wife, Amber, and I got married we dated for eight years. For five of those years, Amber lived in the town of Florida, MA and I lived in North Adams. So, naturally, when I would go visit her at her house, I would travel up Route 2 on the Mohawk Trail and during that drive, I would make that quick wrap-around on the Hairpin Turn which when you make the turn, you're technically in Clarksburg for a few seconds.
fox5ny.com
Knife pulled during gas pump fight, state police say
NEW YORK - A person has been arrested after a dispute at a gas station in Dutchess County ended up in threats and a knife being drawn. According to the New York State Police, on July 27, troopers were sent to a Gulf gas station on Route 9 in the town of Wappinger after a 9-1-1 call of a fight in progress with a knife.
Arrest made in downtown Albany robbery
Torrence Williams, 23, of Albany, has been arrested for an alleged robbery early Saturday morning on South Pearl Street. The Albany Police Department said the victim suffered serious injuries and is currently in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center.
DoingItLocal
Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8
2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
Argument at Ulster County Grocery Store Turns Violent, One Arrested
Most of us at one time or another have witnessed a fight break out in a random place, but have you ever seen one break out at a grocery store?. Personally, I've witnessed many fights in the Hudson Valley over the years, a few in bars, one on the side of the road, I've watched two women beat each other up in a Poughkeepsie parking lot last summer over a parking spot but I have never witnessed a fight at the grocery store. Have you?
iBerkshires.com
Truck Crashes Into Former Johnny's Beach Club
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A pickup truck crashed into the former Johnny’s Beach Club on Wednesday night, taking down the front of the building. The crash into the empty building at 87 Wahconah St. occurred at about 9:50 p.m. Two people who were in the vehicle were taken to...
WNYT
Police say more dead dogs found in Troy
A total of seven dead dogs from four locations have now been identified as victims of parvovirus, according to Troy Police Assistant Chief, Steve Barker. “Our Animal Control officer has recently responded to additional incidents where deceased dogs have been found to have died as a result of contracting parvo, or Canine Parvovirus,” Barker said Saturday afternoon.
