Winston-Salem police chief announces retirement

GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Greensboro. Around 2:45 a.m. Monday, Greensboro officers were called to Kingsport Road about a shooting. They found a victim on the scene who was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital. No suspect information was given and the investigation is ongoing.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO