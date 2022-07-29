Winston-Salem police chief announces retirement

www.wfmynews2.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
Related
Winston-Salem homicide sparks investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in a Winston-Salem man’s death. According to Winston-Salem police, Michael Tyrone Davis, 45, Michael Christopher Thompson, 46, and Ciera Lenise Ballard, 27, are facing charges in the death of a 57-year-old man. Police said the man...
Gun violence incident sends 20-year-old to the hospital, mother speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem mother is speaking out after she says her 20-year-old son was randomly shot multiple times in Winston-Salem. Rasheeda Barber told WFMY she has sadly dealt with situations like this before. She's loss nephews and close friends to gun violence but she never thought one of her children would be a victim.
Winston-Salem shootout leaves 1 in critical condition
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1500 block of Oakshire Court after getting a report of “a large amount of gunfire in the area.” At the scene, investigators searched the […]
5 arrested after shots fired in Greensboro at Arizona Pete’s, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A fight in Winston-Salem Sunday morning leads to a shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Sampans Chinese Restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway. At the time of the incident, police said the restaurant was closed but there was...
Police respond to calls about a 'large amount of gunfire' in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police got a call about a large number of shots fired in the area of 1500 Oakshire Court. Officers said while on scene searching for suspects, evidence, and possible people who were hit by shots, a person showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Fight breaks out at AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, 3 injured trying to evacuate
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford Metro 911 said three people had minor injuries while trying to run out of Truist Stadium on North Carolina A&T's campus Tuesday during the AAU Junior Olympics. Officials said spectators thought they had heard reports of shots fired and began to run away from the venue.
Greensboro man killed in crash on West Wendover Avenue, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 20-year-old was killed in a crash on West Wendover Avenue on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 12:52 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to West Wendover Avenue near Walker Avenue when they were told someone was injured in a crash. Ryan Elyes Shaw, 20, of Greensboro, was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shots fired in Arizona Pete's nightclub parking lot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to shots fired in Arizona Pete's parking lot on Patterson Street over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the night club. Police said off-duty officers were there and called in the shooting. Investigators said shots were fired from a...
Man dies following crash on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died this past Sunday following a crash on West Wendover Avenue near Walker Avenue, according to investigators. Ryan Elyes Shaw, 20, of Greensboro was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara East on West Wendover Avenue when the car ran off the road and hit several trees.
National Night Out in Greensboro, encouraging community engagement
GREENSBORO, N.C. — National Night Out will take place this Tuesday. The annual community-building campaign focuses on bridging the gap between the public and law enforcement. According to the City of Greensboro, the city has almost 120 sites where residents, public safety, and elected officials will participate. The campaign...
Man seriously injured after Kingsport Road shooting, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Greensboro. Around 2:45 a.m. Monday, Greensboro officers were called to Kingsport Road about a shooting. They found a victim on the scene who was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital. No suspect information was given and the investigation is ongoing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of walking up to Randolph County home with gas can, setting it on fire
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a home in Franklinville was allegedly set on fire. On Sunday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a house fire on W. Main Street with the Franklinville Fire Department. Deputies were told that a man walked up to the home […]
WXII 12
1 man dead after crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man from Greensboro is dead after crashing a vehicle early Sunday morning near West Wendover Avenue and Walker Avenue, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department. Police were called to the scene in response to a motor vehicle crash involving injury. Officers...
Man facing charges, accused of shooting woman in abdomen in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing several charges following a shooting Sunday in Winston-Salem on Piedmont Circle. Belvin Leon Smith II is accused of shooting a 34-year-old woman. According to Winston-Salem police, investigators found the woman sitting in her car suffering from a gunshot to her abdomen. The...
Former Guilford County Sheriff Walter 'Sticky' Burch and WWII veteran dead at 103
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are mourning the loss of a former Guilford County Sheriff and WWII veteran, according to a post on their Facebook page. Sheriff Danny H. Rogers and deputies at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office are honoring Walter 'Sticky' Burch for his years of service. He...
Winston-Salem shooting sends one person to the hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to 418 Waughtown Street, after receiving calls about firearms being shot. When officers arrived, they said they it looked like the shooting happened in the parking lot area. Investigators will continue to gather information about what occurred in the parking lot.
Woman killed in West Gate City Boulevard shooting in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been killed following a shooting on West Gate City Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 2:21 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police […]
Man facing charges, victim identified in shooting outside Greensboro bar that left 1 dead
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting Sunday at the Blind Tiger in Greensboro. The victim has been identified as Pedro Alegria, 19. Jason Leonard, 28, is facing charges for second degree murder after the shooting Sunday. Greensboro police got a call just after 2 a.m....
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0