YouDay: What we can learn from trees

www.wcnc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
Related
WCNC
August is Romance Awareness Month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is romance awareness month which is the perfect time to spice things up in the relationship. With everything going on in the world, it can be easy to lose the spark in a relationship. Use this month and these date ideas from Danielle at SOS Romance Planning to bring the romance back!
WCNC
'An instant infusion of cash' | Film productions investing millions into the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Film production is ramping up in the Charlotte area. According to the Charlotte Film Commission, there have been five major film projects underway this summer alone. Some of the projects include a Hallmark movie that filmed in Salisbury, an independent movie called "Second Time Around," and...
WCNC
Women Who Lead Wall Mural Unveiling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last year, Lavoie CPA created a program called Women Who Lead. This mission was led by Lavoie's CEO, Sharai Lavoie, to highlight women who have helped guide other women into becoming the leaders we are today. In addition to inspiring women and showcasing leaders in the area, Sharai also used this as an opportunity to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
WCNC
It's national cleanse your skin week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How do you know which cleanser is best for you?. c. Sun damage / anti-aging? Glycolic acid cleanser. a. Twice a day unless you have very dry skin (such as in the winter) then just once a day, in the evening. b. If you wear makeup,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCNC
Get ready for "Live at 11"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is still plenty of summertime fun to be had. “Live at 11” in Ballantyne’s backyard has two more shows coming up and here to tell us more is Hailey Rorie. “Live at 11” is a concert series in its second year. The series supports local causes. It will also help kids as they gear up to return to school. This year at 5:30pm Kids in America will be featured. They are an 80s tribute band. Come on out it will be lots of fun.
Gov. Cooper is trying to lure Music Midtown to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is trying to lure a popular music festival to North Carolina. Cooper tweeted that North Carolina is ready to welcome Music Midtown to the state saying he could ensure a "fun and safe" festival. Organizers on Monday posted that "due to circumstances beyond...
WCNC
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
Rock Hill's airport looking to expand
ROCK HILL, S.C. — While Charlotte Douglas International Airport deals with delays and congestion, another airport in the area is thriving with growth. The Rock Hill - York County Airport caters to private pilots, businesses and corporations. People can find million-dollar jets parked next to $50,000 smaller planes on the runway. Demand at the airport skyrocketed in the last decade, with annual economic activity growing from $6.5 million to $40.5 million in that time span.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
New images released of Ballantyne Amphitheater being built
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some exciting new developments are coming to Ballantyne. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The released pictures show the steel structure with concrete walls as well as a tiered seating section. The amphitheater will be hosting both...
Queen City STEM School looks to add 'Calm Room' to campus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte public charter school is focusing on students’ mental health and overall well-being heading into this school year. David Cunningham, a professional school and college counselor at Queen City STEM School, is looking to add a "Calm Room" to the campus. It will be...
Catawba Two Kings Casino under investigation
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — There's talk of corruption in Cleveland County. Catawba Two Kings Casino is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave shares to family members of South Carolina politicians. The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area, off of Interstate-85. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's how to register for CLT’s 15th Annual Runway 5K
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration is open for the annual Runway 5K at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Participants get the chance to run on two miles of runway on the airfield and will see an aircraft landing and taking off. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
Charlotte City Councilman announces new site for open-air flea market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of waiting, the Eastland Mall relocation is getting going. The market was removed from its original site in Feb. 2022, displacing dozens of vendors from their line of income. The city said a new location, initially, wasn't possible. Eight months after the displacement, a...
Volkswagen settlement could help bring more fuel-efficient vehicles to NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A settlement with Volkswagen could help bring more fuel-efficient vehicles to North Carolina. Back in 2015, the EPA discovered Volkswagen was using software in its diesel cars to avoid federal emissions standards. The company was ordered to stop selling the cars and was ordered to buy back the faulty vehicles from customers.
Duke Energy: Power being restored for thousands in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after storms hit the Charlotte area overnight Saturday. According to the Duke Energy outage map, roughly 3,000 customers were reported to be without power in Charlotte's Providence and Quail Hollow neighborhoods just after 6 a.m. Sunday. Duke Energy...
WCNC
Making Mozzarella is easy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are joined by Executive Chef, Jeffrey Russell from Red Salt and he is going to show us how easy it is to make mozzarella. Red Salt restaurant by David Burke showcases award-winning celebrity chef David Burke’s modern American cuisine with a seasonal menu highlighted by cuts of steak prepared using his patented Himalayan sea-salt dry-aging technique. Homemade breads and an award-winning pastry program are also sure to be crowd pleasers. The whimsical approach to the food and beverage program is complemented by an upbeat atmosphere featuring artwork specially curated by chef Burke himself. One of the dishes featured at Red Salt is DB Caprese. This dish features mozzarella, heirloom tomato, angry pecans, watermelon, arugula, focaccia and peach balsamic; it is indeed a crowd favorite.
Town of Newton is seeking proposals for a downtown mural
NEWTON, N.C. — The Newton Public Art Commission, with support from the City of Newton, North Carolina, is seeking proposals from artists for an outdoor public mural. The commission said it envisions the mural as a piece of public art that welcomes visitors and celebrates Newton’s unique place in American history.
Some renters using housing vouchers can't find landlords who will accept them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte renters who use Section 8 housing vouchers to keep a roof over their heads are struggling to find landlords who will accept them. “It’s heartbreaking, but unfortunately way too common," Cheron Porter, the senior vice president of corporate communications for Inlivian, said. Inlivian...
South Carolina suicide prevention call center desperate for funding due to recent increase in calls
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — In South Carolina, there's a single call center based in Greenville County that answers calls from all across the state as part of the suicide prevention hotline. This has been the case since 2007. Then in July 2022, call center leaders say the launch of the new 988 hotline increased suicide awareness and the demand for help.
Comments / 0