Bridgestone-Firestone, union reach tentative agreement over contract

www.kcci.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
KCCI.com
Ames asking residents to conserve energy Tuesday
AMES, Iowa — Ames residents, listen up!. The city is asking you to conserve energy on this weather-aware day. Ames Electric Services is issuing a 'peak alert,' especially between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Here are some ways you can be mindful of the energy you're...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
KCCI.com
Governor's office requests Iowans' feedback to improve broadband access
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans have a chance to help expand broadband access across the state. The governor's office released a new map on Tuesday showing broadband access available at homes and businesses as reported by broadband providers. Iowans are asked to look at the map and tell them...
wnax.com
SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor
South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
KCCI.com
Iowa business relies more on volunteers as inflation impacts food prices
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) — Joslyn Hawkins has been serving acai bowls, out of her food truck company called Bloom, for less than a year, KCRG reports. “It comes with like a thick smoothie bowl, you top it with granola, and then you get to customize the top of it,” Hawkins said, describing the food. “We really saw a need for wellness from the inside out in rural Iowa, so that’s where Bloom started.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
KCCI.com
Volunteers from Iowa prepare to head to Kentucky for storm recovery efforts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Conference United Methodist Church is preparing a team of volunteers to aid in relief efforts after the deadly flooding inKentucky. Most recent reports say 37 lives were claimed by the floods, dozens are missing and hundreds are currently displaced. "We are compelled to...
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
KCCI.com
Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be on display in Tama this week
TAMA, Iowa — A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is on the move in central Iowa. The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the national monument in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, it's moving from Marshalltown to Tama, where it will be on display at The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
Illinois Declares State Of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
There are currently 533 cases of monkeypox in Illinois. Here are the symptoms, how long they last, and how to take precautions. While many people were under the impression that life was starting to get back to normal, monkeypox cases are rising drastically. According to CBS News, Gov. JB Pritzker, on Monday, declared a public health emergency as cases in Illinois continue to appear.
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
KCCI.com
FAA investigates balloon accident at Indianola National Balloon Classic
INDIANOLA, Iowa — The FAA is currently investigating a balloon accident at the Indianola National Balloon Classic. A balloon hit a powerline early Saturday, during dawn patrol, where balloons take off before sunrise. A witness tells KCCI that he was in his living room at about 5 a.m. Saturday...
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
KCCI.com
Iowa officials hope people take dangers of extreme heat seriously
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures close to 100 degrees on Tuesday in Iowa, everyone needs to be careful in the heat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there are more heat-related deaths every year than hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes and other natural disasters combined. Plenty of people...
KCCI.com
You can go to these places to escape the heat in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Remember, you can cool off at several places around the Des Moines metro as temperatures heat up this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Heat Indices as high as 107 degrees Tuesday afternoon and evening. Public libraries and malls in...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Story City played host to RAGBRAI in 1989
STORY CITY, Iowa — In 1989, Story City officials started preparing for the influx of bicycle riders as RAGBRAI was set to make an overnight stop. As KCCI’s Dana Cardin reports, the town was ready to host thousands of riders.
Comments / 0