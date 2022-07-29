$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Friday evening 02:26

People across the country are hoping to win big Friday night as the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history will be drawn after no winning tickets were sold in the multi-state Mega Millions game for 29 consecutive draws.

The estimated $1.1 billion jackpot is the largest since the record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Chino Hills in 2016.

CBSLA's Lauren Pozen was at the "luckiest" 7 Eleven where that ticket was sold and where people were hoping to get lucky again.

The odds of winning tonight's draw is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

Ticket sales end at 7 p.m. with the draw set for 8 p.m.