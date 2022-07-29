ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Friday evening

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDHzN_0gxVIb1u00

$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Friday evening 02:26

People across the country are hoping to win big Friday night as the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history will be drawn after no winning tickets were sold in the multi-state Mega Millions game for 29 consecutive draws.

The estimated $1.1 billion jackpot is the largest since the record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Chino Hills in 2016.

CBSLA's Lauren Pozen was at the "luckiest" 7 Eleven where that ticket was sold and where people were hoping to get lucky again.

The odds of winning tonight's draw is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

Ticket sales end at 7 p.m. with the draw set for 8 p.m.

Comments / 3

Related
The Charleston Press

The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen

On Friday, a lucky winner won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game. The winning prize is also the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. Until Friday, the series had lasted three and a half months without a winner. The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.
LOTTERY
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'

DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes

A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Chino Hills, CA
CNN

Lottery official gives update on winning ticket

One winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold at a Speedway store in Des Plaines Illinois, according to a state lottery official. The winner has not yet come forward and identified themselves.
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#7 Eleven#The California Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Independent

$1.1B Mega Millions jackpot latest in history of lotteries

At over $1 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest lottery prizes ever up for grabs, making it the latest focus of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world for centuries.Only two prizes have grown larger than the massive jackpot that could be won Friday night. Other lotteries elsewhere around the globe offer smaller payouts, though in other ways they are more integrated into life in their countries.“There are a ton of lotteries throughout the world,” said Bill Coley, president of the Institute of Responsible Gaming, Lotteries and Sports at Miami University....
LOTTERY
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
131K+
Followers
24K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy