Tibor Spitz, A Retrospective: Stories, Remembrances at Unison

hudsonvalleyone.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
Phoenicia Festival of the Voice returns home with three live shows
Now in its lucky 13th year, the Phoenicia International Festival of the Voice returns to its home turf this weekend, August 5 to August 7, following a rocky couple of years when organizers had to rack their brains to come up with innovative presenting strategies ensuring that the show would indeed go on. A literal drive-in production of Tosca at Tech City in Kingston —performed live, but with the audience sitting in parked cars — was the solution for the summer of 2020, when COVID was at its lethal peak. It was the first drive-in opera ever in the U.S. and only the second in the world.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 2 – Aug 8
Get sand in your eyes – For dark fantasy fans, Neil Gaiman is a household name and a source of prolific inspiration. Local fans feel particularly close, as Gaiman has counted the Hudson Valley as one of his homes in the past. This Friday, August 5, World’s End Comics in Kingston will be holding a special 6 p.m.-midnight premiere party for the latest Gaiman story to come to life on the screen, Sandman. The comic on which it is based came out back in 1989, and after decades of false starts and development woes, the long-awaited TV adaptation is here. Attendees will watch the first six episodes in a back-to-back binge, hopefully in costume (prizes will be awarded). Admission is free but pre-registration is required. See worldsendkingston.com to sign up.
hudsonvalleyone.com
A visual odyssey through the Shawangunk Mountains
Looking at the trees that surround us, it seems there could be nothing in nature more solid and immutable. But in New Paltz-based photographer Nora Scarlett’s Trunks of the Gunks, first published in 2016 and revised for 2022, the forests of the Shawangunk Mountains are revealed as dynamic. We see a constantly changing landscape, one shaped by time and the environment where trees companionably intertwine limbs, twist and turn as they reject the darkness and thrive in the most improbable of locations.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Adam Cerino-Jones succeeds Bill Strongin at Jewish Congregation of New Paltz
There was a passing of the torch — or in this case, the Torah — this August as beloved rabbi Bill Strongin retired from his rabbinical post after 38 years to become rabbi emeritus. He and the Jewish Congregation of New Paltz (JCNP) welcomed in Adam Cerino-Jones, who recently finished rabbinical school in Baltimore and has moved to the area with his wife to take up the mantle of rabbi.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsonvalleyone.com
Spreading the love on Van Buren Street
The people on Van Buren Street in Kingston held their “Spreading the Love” Community Block Party on Saturday, July 27 from noon to 8 p.m. There was food provided by local sponsors such as Plaza Pizza, Hannaford, Mexico Lindo, Bread Alone, Center for Creative Education, People’s Place, Sam’s Club, Community Action and Radio Kingston, to name a few. There were various DJ’s providing music, the Energy Dance Company performed, there was a bouncy house and face painting for the children and more.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Developers pitch plan to turn former box factory into a three-story hotel
Partners in the Woodstock Way Hotel went before the Village of New Paltz Planning Board last month to discuss plans for Water Street Trails Hotel, a 26-room, three-story inn on property located at 11 Water Street. The plans for the hotel, which would be built alongside the Wallkill River and...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Motel is proposed, instead of single family homes
Plans have changed for a Calamar Lane in Woodstock property, the owner of which now proposes a seven-unit motel, while the town’s Planning Board will also review the latest site plan for one of the largest subdivisions in recent town history. Michael Arnstein purchased the Calamar Lane property where...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Voting on August 23, here’s what you need to know
There are four elections on August 23 for local voters to be concerned with, three for congressional seats and for a State Senate seat. But there is much confusion because two of those congressional seat elections feature current Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. One is a primary election and one is a special election to fill a vacant seat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hudsonvalleyone.com
Fourteen-year-old’s “I Voted” sticker collects more than 200,000 votes
In the end, the second annual Ulster County “I Voted” sticker contest was a landslide, with an irreverent submission by 14-year-old Hudson Rowan, a freshman at Rondout Valley High School. Rowan earned over 228,000 votes in the month-long, six-way race that ended last week, around 93 percent of...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Police: Gun pulled on Domino’s pizza deliverer in Saugerties
Every pizza delivery driver’s nightmare is an encounter with a hostile customer. This is exactly what Saugerties Police responded to when a 911 call came in July 30th with a report of a gun being pulled on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver. Upon investigation, police reported that 45-year-old...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Defending against lawsuit will cost taxpayers 25k
Woodstock Library officials have learned that defending against a lawsuit aiming to stop the facility’s move to Dixon Avenue will cost $25,000, according to an estimate from attorneys. “It’s my intention to make it very clear to the public how much this lawsuit is costing them and their taxpayer...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston declares Drought Emergency with watering restrictions, boil water near Stony Run
Minutes ago, a citywide Drought Emergency was declared for all City of Kingston water customers. City officials told residents in a statement to immediately stop daytime watering of their lawns (except between 9-10pm), deactivate all water features, and cease washing sidewalks, buildings and cars. Get caught violating the restrictions and you could be issued a $50 penalty by the city for each violation.
Comments / 0