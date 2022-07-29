ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Free rides at the Ohio State Fair to raise awareness

By Tony Mirones
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State Fair goers can get free rides on the midway Sunday. There is a catch! You don’t have to donate any money, win a funnel-cake-eating contest or spin in circles until you lose your lunch.

For you to understand why an amusement company would give away a whole day of revenue, you need to meet the manager: 25-year-old Taylor Talley.

“Growing up I got called a ‘carny,’ and I like the word,” said Talley.

She is aware of the negative stereotype many people assign to her profession. She has taken the word and turned it into a badge of honor because she knows who she is.

“I’m fifth generation on both sides of my family,” she said. “People don’t realize you have to have your hands in almost every department to run a carnival.”

Ohio State Fair 2022 concert series and show lineup

From electrician, carpenter, engineer, and mechanic, Talley recognizes that she’s more than a stereotype.

“You need to know how to talk to people. You have to be a people person, and that’s my job,” she said with a gentle smile. “Sometimes, it depends if I have my coffee,” she said with a hearty laugh ending with an eyebrow raised.

Her story doesn’t revolve around the rides and traveling across the country to earn money. In February, she traveled to Cleveland without the caravan of equipment. There wasn’t any fun food or setting up for a local fair. She was there on a different mission to eliminate chronic pain.

“I had intestinal malrotation surgery … at the Cleveland Clinic,” Talley said.

In a simple explanation, her intestines were not where they were supposed to be. The surgery put her guts back in the proper place, and now she wants to bring awareness to the ailment and give thanks to the doctors who helped her. You can read an in-depth explanation here: Malrotation .

Interview with Tally’s surgeon, Kareem Abu-Elmagd, MD, PhD

In a paper the doctor wrote about the procedure developed, it says “More awareness is needed to proactively treat the disorder and prevent potential complications.”

You can read the paper here.

“So we’re having the first ever family fun day for Malrotation patients,” Talley said.

‘This was a fraud’: New evidence revealed in Canton McKinley pizza incident

So here’s how to get in on the Malro Family Fund Day at the Ohio State Fair:

To bring awareness to intestinal malrotation, and provide entertainment and fun for “malro” patients and families, Talley Amusements is offering free VIP access to the rides, games, and food in the Mountain Dew Midway and Kiddieland area of the Ohio State Fair.

  • Those who register in advance will be sent complimentary Ohio State Fair admission tickets via Ticketmaster.
  • Complete the form linked here in advance, on or before Saturday, July 30, to be sent digital Ohio State Fair admission tickets via Ticketmaster.
  • On Sunday, July 31, at 12:30 p.m., please meet Taylor Talley at the giant white Ferris wheel at the north end of the Midway for a group photo and VIP wristbands, which will give you access to free rides, games, and food in the Mountain Dew Midway and Kiddieland areas of the Ohio State Fair.
  • The deadline to register is 8 pm Saturday, July 30.

Watch how the intestines developed normally in utero in a video provided by the Cleveland Clinic, below.

Normal intestinal development in utero Courtesy: Cleveland Clinic . Content is property of Cleveland Clinic and for news media use only.
