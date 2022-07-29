ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

1 dead after car hits light pole, flips in Coronado

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

CORONADO, Calif. – A 25-year-old woman was killed Friday in an early morning crash in Coronado, police said.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of Orange Avenue, Coronado police Sgt. Ryan Brennan said. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 20-year-old male driver and 20-year-old female passenger outside of a white sedan and the rear female passenger that died in the crash.

The vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck a light pole and possibly a tree, causing it to flip before coming to a rest, Brennan said.

The driver and the other passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, city spokeswoman Lea Corbin said in an email.

The driver, now identified as Erwin Ramos-Mejia, was later arrested and charged on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence invoking bodily injury. While the investigation is ongoing, police say it appears alcohol and speed are both factors in this crash.

Crash investigators are being assisted by the District Attorney’s DUI Homicide Unit.

The 1000 and 1100 blocks of Orange Avenue were closed for several hours during the investigation.

