Mets vs. Marlins Prediction and Odds for Friday, July 29 (Sandy Alcantara Is Must-Bet as Home Dog)

Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained
Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
MLB trade grades: Who won the Cardinals-Yankees Jordan Montgomery deal at the buzzer?
Just a few minutes before the trade deadline, the Cardinals and Yankees have made a trade involving MLB players. It was reported just a few minutes before the MLB Trade Deadline that the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees have made a trade that involves major leaguers. The Cardinals...
Brewers trade for former Cardinals All-Star closer
After trading closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers brought in a veteran reliever in Trevor Rosenthal. The Milwaukee Brewers made the stunning decision to trade closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. It was a move that left the fanbase and even the players scratching their heads. Well now, the team has filled the void with a veteran who the Brewers know all too well.
Red Sox mercifully end the Bobby Dalbec era with latest trade
The Boston Red Sox have a new first baseman, and it is Eric Hosmer following a trade with the San Diego Padres. The San Diego Padres agreed to a trade with the Washington Nationals for superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell. Eric Hosmer was part of the return package that would go to Washington, but he reportedly exercised his no-trade clause. Even with this apparent hold-up, it would not cancel out the Soto-Bell trade. However, Hosmer does have a new home.
Deep Dive: What Juan Soto adds to the San Diego Padres lineup
The San Diego Padres have acquired superstar Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. What does Soto add to the Padres lineup?. Every team with a hope and a prayer of making the post-season had at least a secret desire of landing Juan Soto, but the San Diego Padres were the team with the most to offer and the willingness to part with enough assets to win the biggest prize of the trade deadline.
Braves trade details: Atlanta adds to bullpen at deadline buzzer
The Atlanta Braves traded for Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel Iglesias at the deadline buzzer. Here’s the full trade:. The Angels once stood at the top of the American League West. Oh, that was a fun early-season storyline. Then, a historic losing streak cost them at spot and manager...
Braves biggest deadline acquisition wasn’t a trade after all
The Atlanta Braves were big winners at the trade deadline but their best move had nothing to do with trades at all but, rather, locking up Austin Riley. There’s a lot to like about the trades the Atlanta Braves made leading up to Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline. Not only did they make a couple of moves reminiscent of last year’s acquisitions that fueled them to a World Series by landing veteran pitcher Jake Odorizzi and outfielder Robbie Grossman, but they pulled off a last-minute steal as they got reliever Raisel Iglesias from the Angels.
MLB Odds: How Juan Soto trade impacts Padres’ World Series chances
With the acqusition of Juan Soto, the chances of the San Diego Padres to win the world series have skyrocketed. One move has elevated the shot of a World Series for a team that was teetering on the brink of success. The San Diego Padres have improved their odds with their trade to get Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals.
Dodgers: Vin Scully dead at 94, baseball lose one of the all-time great voices in sports
Vin Scully, the long-time voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and legendary baseball broadcaster who was among the all-time greats has died. He was 94. For generations of Dodger fans and baseball lovers Vin Scully’s voice was baseball. Now, that voice has left this earth. The Dodgers announced Scully’s...
Michael Fulmer trade details: Al Avila wakes up from deadline slumber
The Detroit Tigers have traded relief pitcher Michael Fulmer to the division rival Minnesota Twins with just minutes remaining at the deadline. Fulmer is a good back-end relief pitcher, and despite his injury issues, should be able to succeed in Minnesota with a very familiar foe. With Detroit playing in...
5 monster MLB series you’ll want to see live in August
These five monster MLB series are ones you must see live this August. By the time the baseball season reaches August, fans have a clear idea of which MLB series will have a lot at stake and which are more about players auditioning for next season. In August 2022, the MLB schedule features some monster MLB series you need to see live.
Ian Happ channels Wolf of Wall Street after not being traded by Cubs
Outfielder Ian Happ expressed his feelings after not getting traded by the Chicago Cubs with a GIF from the Wolf of Wall Street. The Chicago Cubs were expected to move on from two big players at this year’s MLB trade deadline — Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. The two embraced in the team’s final home game before the trade deadline, with a trade seemingly looming. Instead, both players ended up staying with the team.
Cardinals confirm they were outbid by Padres for Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were in on Juan Soto, according to GM John Mozeliak, but they were ultimately outbid by the Padres. In an alternate universe, St. Louis is celebrating the arrival of Juan Soto. In this one, Cardinals fans are left to wonder what might have been if their...
2022 MLB trade deadline: Winners and losers from this year’s deadline madness
2022 MLB Trade Deadline: Winners and losers from this year’s deadline madness. After the action took a little while to get going, the floodgates burst and the transactions have been coming in one after another after another ever since. Some of baseball’s biggest names are now switching uniforms including...
Red Sox basically get upgrade at first base for free
By trading for Eric Hosmer, the Boston Red Sox managed to upgrade at first base practically for free because the Padres are picking up his salary. On MLB trade deadline day, Eric Hosmer nearly blew up the Padres pursuit of Juan Soto from the Nationals when he refused to head to Washington.
Xander Bogaerts calls out Red Sox front office for trade deadline moves
The Boston Red Sox made some peculiar moves at the trade deadline this year and All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts called them out for it. The Boston Red Sox made some moves that a lot of people outside of the organization question and for good reason. They traded for Padres first...
Atlanta Braves rumors: 3 biggest trade deadline mistakes
The Atlanta Braves made a good move at the end of the trade deadline but they still made some mistakes. Heading into the final minutes of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Atlanta Braves looked like they wouldn’t have a good trade deadline. All they had done was trade for Nationals infielder Ehire Adrianza, Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman, and trade for Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi. Both of them have had below-average seasons but the Braves were able to trade reliever Will Smith (who has also struggled) to Houston in return for Odorizzi.
Cubs lose trade deadline: Best memes and tweets from MLB fans
The Chicago Cubs had two of the hottest trade deadline targets available in Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. They traded neither of them by the 6:00 p.m. ET deadline on Aug. 2. The Chicago Cubs were obvious sellers entering the trade deadline, and the expectation was that catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ would be on the move. Contreras is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, while Happ is under contract for one more year. The two shared an emotional moment in their final home game before the deadline.
Joey Gallo trade details: Braves literally Dodge a bullet thanks to LA
Joey Gallo has been awful for the Yankees in 2022 but they traded him to the Dodgers. The Braves “dodged” a huge bullet. Just one year removed from being an All-Star with the Texas Rangers and winning a Gold Glove, Joey Gallo has been traded for the second straight trade deadline after having an awful season for the Yankees.
