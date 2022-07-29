ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

Great Photos: Main Street was packed for the second Alive After Five of summer 2022

By Nicholas Grasso
greaterlongisland.com
 4 days ago
Essence

The Woman Behind Brooklyn's Popular Spiked Spin Is Focusing Less On Fitness And More On Wellness With Studio Expansion

Briana Thompson's revamped Spiked Spin & Wellness Co., in addition to fitness, will bring nutrition, mental health resources and more to undeserved communities. When Briana Thompson founded the first-ever Black-owned spin studio in Brooklyn, formally known as Spiked Spin, she recognized a need to create accessible fitness options for communities of color.
BROOKLYN, NY
greaterlongisland.com

JT’s Farmhouse in Bayport to reopen under new ownership

JT’s Farmhouse is relaunching under a new name. Two and a half years ago, owner Justin Tempelman took over the 150-year-old building previously known as the Grey Horse Tavern and revamped it as a Southern comfort restaurant. On July 1, he announced he is stepping down from the operation...
greaterlongisland.com

The annual Grand Backpack Giveaway is underway on LI; here’s how to donate

The annual Grand Backpack Giveaway is underway. The organizers include Long Island Tutorial Services, the Angels of Long Island and the Kiwanis of Sayville. The three groups announced the nearly 4-week long initiative last week. Here’s how it works: The groups will be collecting back-to-school supplies, to be placed in...
SAYVILLE, NY
City
Patchogue, NY
Patchogue, NY
Entertainment
therealdeal.com

Planet Fitness expansion plans answer Long Island’s retail vacancies

Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already opened, while more are on tap for the coming months.
CARLE PLACE, NY
fox29.com

Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach

ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
ISLIP, NY
PIX11

Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC

A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island man killed after answering door

NEW YORK - A Long Island man was shot and killed after answering a knock on his front door. The Suffolk County Police Department says it happened early Tuesday morning on 5th Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say that 23-year-old Bryon Martinez answered a knock at the door at approximately...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
dogheirs.com

Dog Thrown Off New York Bridge Rescued After Good Samaritan Spots Him

A drowning dog is safe after he was reportedly thrown from a New York City bridge into the river below. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) shared a social media post on July 19 that their firefighters responded to a report about “a dog that was thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River and was in distress.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.

