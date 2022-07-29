Great Photos: Main Street was packed for the second Alive After Five of summer 2022

greaterlongisland.com
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in FairfieldFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
greaterlongisland.com
JT’s Farmhouse in Bayport to reopen under new ownership
JT’s Farmhouse is relaunching under a new name. Two and a half years ago, owner Justin Tempelman took over the 150-year-old building previously known as the Grey Horse Tavern and revamped it as a Southern comfort restaurant. On July 1, he announced he is stepping down from the operation...
greaterlongisland.com
The annual Grand Backpack Giveaway is underway on LI; here’s how to donate
The annual Grand Backpack Giveaway is underway. The organizers include Long Island Tutorial Services, the Angels of Long Island and the Kiwanis of Sayville. The three groups announced the nearly 4-week long initiative last week. Here’s how it works: The groups will be collecting back-to-school supplies, to be placed in...
greaterlongisland.com
The results are in; here are the winners of the 2022 Stony Brook Film Fest
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffeehouse, now with four locations across Suffolk County. And Toast of Port Jeff is moving to a new location. Click here to learn more. The 27th annual Stony Brook Film Festival, sponsored by Island Federal, is in the books. All the winners...
greaterlongisland.com
What you need to know about this year’s Greek Festival in Port Jefferson
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffeehouse, now with four locations across Suffolk County. And Toast of Port Jeff is moving to a new location. Click here to learn more. Opa! The Port Jefferson Greek Festival is back. The four-day celebration of all things Greek returns this month...
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
therealdeal.com
Planet Fitness expansion plans answer Long Island’s retail vacancies
Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already opened, while more are on tap for the coming months.
38 Carnivals, Festivals and Parades In and Near NYC This August
Summer is far from over yet! Check out these carnivals, festivals, and parades this August happening in NYC and the surrounding areas of Westchester, Rockland and Long Island.
fox29.com
Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach
ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
Bloody Elbow
Video: BJJ black belt takes down guy accused of sucker punching construction workers in NYC
Last week, on the streets of New York City, a couple of construction workers were allegedly sucker punched. Ro Malabanan said he witnessed those attacks and decided to do something about it. Malabanan, a BJJ black belt under Marcelo Garcia, posted footage of what went down to his Instagram. The...
nypressnews.com
Exclusive: Man tracks his stolen motorcycle in Brooklyn, then gets in fight with suspected thieves
NEW YORK — Police are looking for the suspects who stole a motorcycle in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They also allegedly beat up its owner once he found the men and his bike a few blocks away in Bushwick. CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the victim. Stephen Herbert...
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC
A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
fox5ny.com
Long Island man killed after answering door
NEW YORK - A Long Island man was shot and killed after answering a knock on his front door. The Suffolk County Police Department says it happened early Tuesday morning on 5th Ave. in Huntington Station. Police say that 23-year-old Bryon Martinez answered a knock at the door at approximately...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
NewsTimes
‘The fish of a lifetime’: CT angler catches rare 26-pound tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah
An Oxford fisherman has landed two prodigious hybrid fish from a western Connecticut lake, drawing exclamations and some disbelief on a state Facebook page that posted a photo of one of the striped monsters. The first tiger muskie that Joe Rivas landed in Lake Lillinonah this month measured 41 inches...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Attention, everyone: there is a bobcat on the loose on Long Island
It seems like New Yorkers don't only have shark sightings to worry about: officials are still looking for a bobcat running loose on Long Island. Cops in Suffolk County got a call yesterday about some sort of wild cat spotted in West Islip, a town near Fire Island, and they have yet to find the feline.
dogheirs.com
Dog Thrown Off New York Bridge Rescued After Good Samaritan Spots Him
A drowning dog is safe after he was reportedly thrown from a New York City bridge into the river below. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) shared a social media post on July 19 that their firefighters responded to a report about “a dog that was thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River and was in distress.”
Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
