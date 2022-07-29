ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WATCH: 4-year-old with alopecia gets a Disney princess surprise

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qNpy_0gxVGNMu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKLZa_0gxVGNMu00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Proving that bald is beautiful, 4-year-old Emerson Ziewicki joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning.

Since she was one, Emerson has had alopecia — a condition that causes hair loss.

During the morning, she received a special surprise from a Disney princess. In the video below, see the moment Emerson got to meet Ariel on Wake Up!

Abby Fridmann is an anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here .

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
News 4 Buffalo

Tribute held at fitness center for late musician

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers. Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo. On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in […]
DEPEW, NY
watervilletimes.com

A Miracle Follows Heartbreak

For the first 188 days of her life, Charlotte Mae McGee lived in Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. Born prematurely at 23 weeks, Charlotte is the second child of Jon and Cassie (Holic) McGee of the Buffalo area. Her delivery on Nov. 24 came three days after her twin brother, Gabriel Paul, died two days after his birth.
BUFFALO, NY
NYS Music

Earth Wind and Fire bring soldout show to Artpark

Earth Wind and Fire played in Lewiston at Artpark on Sunday July 31st. Earth, Wind & Fire is an American R&B band formed in Chicago, in 1969 and led by founder Maurice White. Also known as EWF, or the Elements of the Universe, the band has won seven Grammy Awards and four American Music Awards.
LEWISTON, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Classics V Banquet & Event Center

Classics V is a family-owned and operated event venue in Amherst, NY. We have been helping make weddings receptions, and special events of all kinds unforgettable for our patrons in the Buffalo, NY area for over 35 years. From mouth-watering food and customizable packages to event planning services to make your event stand out, Classics V is refined and sophisticated banquet and reception halls in Amherst,NY.
AMHERST, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Alopecia#Disney Princess#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#An Associated Press Award
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York

Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets
96.1 The Breeze

Best Places To Go Dumpster Diving In Western New York

Dumpster diving is a great way to find a hidden gem and give it a new lease on life. You can find materials or items and repurpose them in a way to make them your own. Some people take the risk of dumpster diving for food trash, which can be a risk. Back in my college days, I will admit, I dumpster dived in the Dunkin Donuts trash bin once or twice, and it may sound gross, but you could find a lot of the donuts in tact, protected by a clear plastic bag.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sweet Buffalo: GoFundMe set up for twins who underwent Sagittal Craniosynostosis surgery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — David and Felicia Kazmierczak and their twin three-year-old sons, Logan and Dante, of North Tonawanda, joined News 4 at 7 on Monday to discuss the twins’ recent surgery, with Jordan Norkus and Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa. The twins were born with Sagittal Craniosynostosis, which means their heads hardened too quickly, preventing […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Busiest Day in Western New York

You know what they say: there is always something going on in Buffalo, and if you think otherwise, then you are not looking hard enough. One weekend in particular is the busiest one we have seen within the last few years in Western New York. It’s full of concerts, festivals,...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wings Flights of Hope prepares for upcoming fundraiser

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wings Flights of Hope founder, Joe DeMarco joined us on Weekend Wakeup! He talked about the organization’s upcoming fundraiser on August 6th. Proceeds will help support their mission, providing free flights to patients in need of medical treatment. For more information, head here.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy