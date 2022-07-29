ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin football recruiting: UW continues to get involved with top 2025 prospects

By Drew Hamm
Bucky's 5th Quarter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.buckys5thquarter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

2022 football season preview: Michigan State Spartans

It is time for the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers football season preview extravaganza to begin! Over the next (almost) two months we will be preparing you for the upcoming football season. We’ve got previews of every team on Wisconsin’s schedule, we’ve got positional breakdowns of each group at UW, we’ll have predictions for the full conference, rankings of the top units in the Big Ten as well as a couple of larger features that we think are interesting.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy