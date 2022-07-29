District Falafel to Open in Old Fu Shing Cafe Location Next to Montgomery Mall

mocoshow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
Woodside Deli in Rockville Has Closed Permanently
Woodside Deli, located at 4 N Washington Street in Rockville, has closed permanently after nearly 12 years in Rockville. The restaurant closed late last week, with signage removed from the building over the weekend. The Silver Spring location closed in 2019 after operating for more than 70 years. While there is a Woodside Deli in Germantown, we have been told that the location is no longer connected to the original Woodside Deli. Full statement from the owners available below:
mocoshow.com
New Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins Location on Shady Grove Rd and 355 Grand Opening Celebration to Take Place on Thursday, August 4th
The new Dunkin/Baskin Robbins located in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove relocated back on Monday, July 25. The new location in on the back side of the shopping center at the old United Bank location at 16268 Frederick Rd. On Thursday, August 4th, the store will be holding its grand opening.
mocoshow.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is Coming to Montgomery Village
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center, according to KLNB realty. The restaurant will be located in the brand new space next to the upcoming Starbucks. Earlier this year Hangry Joe’s opened a location at 2533 Ennals Ave in Wheaton and has additional locations opening at 10050 Darnestown Road in the Travilah Square shopping center and at 718-B Rockville Pike.
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Seeks Public Input for New South Silver Spring Park in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery Parks(opens in a new tab) invites the public to provide input for the first phase of a new, one-acre park in downtown Silver Spring. South Silver Spring Park(opens in a new tab), located at 1110 East-West Highway (the former site of National Tire and Battery) will provide multiple spaces for active recreation, play, and socializing. The park’s first phase is expected to open in 2023.
mocoshow.com
Pollo-Mex Closes After 12 Years in Colesville
Pollo-Mex Chicken and Mexican Grill has closed after 12 years in the Colesville Center. The windows at the restaurant have been papered and a notice is posted on its door stating that July 31 was its last day of business. The website offers the following message:. “Dear Amigos,. After over...
mocoshow.com
SafeSplash Swim School to Open in Montgomery Village
SafeSplash Swim School has signed on to take over a big space in the newly renovated Montgomery Village Center. It will be located on the new Centerway Rd extension, behind Suburban air and Linda’s Nails. This will be SafeSplash Swim School’s second Montgomery County location after opening the area’s first SafeSplash facility, located within LA Fitness on Rockville Pike in Rockville.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s Long Branch Library to Close Temporarily from Aug. 4-7 for Needed Repairs
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will close the Long Branch Library from Thursday, Aug. 4, to Sunday, Aug. 7, to complete repairs on the building’s HVAC system and plumbing. The branch will reopen on Monday, Aug. 8. The Long Branch Library is located at 8800 Garland Ave. in Silver...
mocoshow.com
CVS in Twinbrook Center to Close Permanently at the End of The Month
CVS will close its location at the Twinbrook Center (2210 Veirs Mill Rd. in Rockville), according to signage posted inside the store (photo below sent in by Tom Carlson). The store’s closing date is August 29th. The store initially opened back in 1957 as a People’s Drug– the company purchased by CVS back in 1990.
Bay Net
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
mocoshow.com
Ride On to Resume Collecting Fares Today, August 1 with New $1 Rate
After 28 months of temporarily suspending fare collection due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOTs) Ride On bus system will resume fare collection on Monday, Aug. 1 on all services, including Ride On, Ride On extRa, Flex, and Flash. Fares will continue to be free throughout July. The new fare will be set at $1.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Flea Markets Returns This Saturday, August 6
The Germantown Community Flea Market is the place to find bargains and treasures. There’s something for everyone – toys & games – fashions and footwear – antiques and collectibles, lawn mowers and bicycles. You can search for your favorite CDs or books, discover kitchen gadgets you never knew you needed, jewelry to go with your favorite outfit – all kinds of things that you just can’t live without — and all at bargain prices! And the first bargain you find is when you come in – there is no admission or parking fee.
popville.com
Early Morning Shooting near 14th and U Street, NW, Shooting in LeDroit Park around 5:30pm Sat.
“Shooting investigation. The 3rd District is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 0345 hours on the 2000 14th Street, NW. No lookout at this time. Anyone with information on this can provide the information as an anonymous. tip by calling 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411″. Ed. Note: One...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall early yesterday afternoon, July 29, 2022. The assault was reported at 12:57 PM at the mall. This is the sixth assault to be reported at the mall since May 18; the last was on July 17.
August 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
During the month of July Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 64 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.
Single Mom Carjacked, Run Over By Her Own SUV Working 2nd Job In Baltimore
A single mom and Amazon delivery driver was hospitalized in serious condition after she was carjacked and run over by her own SUV over the weekend in Baltimore, according to police and those who knew her. Chelsea Nicolette was delivering a package in the 3700 block of Beech Avenue just...
mocoshow.com
Adoption Fees Waved for All Animals This Month at the MoCo Animal Services and Adoption Center
The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (7315 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood) is waiving adoption fees for all animals from Aug. 1 – Aug. 31 as part of their annual participation in the Clear the Shelters event. Full details below from the MCASAC:. Montgomery County Animal Services and...
fox5dc.com
Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. Montgomery County police said someone took the for...
Rutherford Heights celebrated first reunion Saturday afternoon
Tucked away in Windsor Mill, the community of Rutherford Heights celebrated their first reunion Saturday afternoon.
