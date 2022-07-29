Dua Lipa: Singer sorry for fireworks at Toronto concert

www.bbc.co.uk
Dua Lipa 'Deeply Sorry for Anyone Who Was Scared' After Unauthorized Fireworks Went Off at Concert
Dua Lipa is apologizing to fans after a concert-goer allegedly set off unauthorized fireworks at her Toronto concert. "Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto," the singer, 26, wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story Thursday. "Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are."
AOL Corp
Dua Lipa ‘Shocked & Confused’ by Unauthorized Fireworks at Toronto Show
Dua Lipa has officially spoken out after a series of fireworks were set off by unidentified attendees at her Toronto concert Wednesday night (July 27), resulting in three concertgoers suffering minor injuries, according to local reports. “Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto,”...
Footage shows unauthorised fireworks set off in crowd during Dua Lipa concert
Unauthorised fireworks were set off in the crowd during a Dua Lipa concert on Wednesday, 27 July, in Toronto.Police have launched an investigation into the incident after receiving reports that a person threw a firework at the end of the gig, as the singer was wrapping up with her last song of the night. These clips, recorded by fans in the crowd, show Dua Lipa appearing to be baffled as the sound of the explosions echoed through the Scotiabank Arena.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
thebrag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL・
hotnewhiphop.com
CBS News
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
BBC
thesource.com
People
Guitar World Magazine
