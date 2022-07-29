Today's Food Truck Friday Vendor is Amma’s Curry in a Hurry

July 29, 2022 — Join us for Food Truck Friday today, rain or shine, from 11am-3pm in Honor Park (between City Hall and Police HQ). Serving today will be Amma’s Curry in a Hurry whose tagline is “Indian cultural food is an art and our aim is to serve it.” All items are served mild, but they are happy to spice it up upon request. Munchie’s n’ Such will also be on-site again, this time with additional menu items including Fish & Chips. Enjoy!