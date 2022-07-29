ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Fight between father and son leads to gunshots; argument was allegedly about son’s girlfriend

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

EROS, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed 62-year-old Tommy Ray Moss traveling on Leckie Road. Due to deputies knowing Moss possessed warrants for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery, they initiated a traffic stop on Moss’ vehicle.

According to authorities, Moss allegedly refused to corporate with deputies during the traffic stop which led to a brief struggle. Moss was then placed into handcuffs and in the patrol unit.

Doctor refuses to sign Florida woman’s death certificate, family waits to lay body to rest

Moss’ warrant stems from an incident that allegedly took place on July 20, 2022, around 3:48 PM, on the 100 block of Fred Moss Road. On that day, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence at the location due to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, they made contact with a victim who advised authorities that he and his father, Tommy Moss, were in a verbal altercation due to his father speaking to his girlfriend. The victim advised authorities that Moss fired a shotgun into the air and the victim told Moss to leave the premises.

Florida doctor wrote over 550 fake prescriptions, hid $1.9 million in suitcases

In response, Moss allegedly pointed the shotgun at the victim and fired shots. According to the victim, he attempted to return to the residence; however, Moss chased him which led to a physical altercation. Moss then allegedly armed himself with a knife and attacked the victim, while screaming he was going to kill him.

Although the victim was able to partially block the attack with his forearm, the knife was still striking his back. Authorities discovered small wounds on the victim’s back.

Moss was charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Resisting an Officer. His bond was set at $85,5000.

