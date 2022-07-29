Key West man comes away with Haywood distillery as foreclosure auction ends

smokymountainnews.com
A customer told me to stick my finger in his coffee to make it taste sweeterM. BrownKey West, FL
In my 20s, I traveled cross-country on a Greyhound bus with no cell phone; I also hitchhikedM. BrownKey West, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
businesstodaync.com
Allen Tate acquires leading Asheville real estate firm
Aug. 2. Allen Tate Realtors, in partnership with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, has acquired Beverly-Hanks Realtors, the leading independent real estate brokerage in Asheville. Allen Tate will now operate a total of 70 local real estate offices spanning the Charlotte, Triad, Research Triangle, High Country, Highlands/Cashiers and Asheville/Mountain regions...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Durham Homes USA is building 80 homes across four Upstate developments
Durham Homes USA, operating partner of Broadstreet Inc., announced July 28 it is building 80 homes across four developments in the Upstate. The developments, which are expected to yield hundreds of new houses once all phases of construction are complete, are:. Garden Gate — Travelers Rest. Squires Pointe —...
thesmokies.com
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide
As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
WRAL
Helen's Bridge: Century-old stagecoach bridge once lead to mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
There’s So Much To Do at the North Carolina Arboretum
Looking for the perfect place to spend the day outdoors? The North Carolina Arboretum is much more than a beautiful garden. In addition to gorgeous flower beds bursting with color, you’ll also find hiking trails, an outdoor miniature train display, a cafe, a greenhouse, water features and even rotating art exhibits. There’s something for everyone in the family at the arboretum and since it’s located in nearby Asheville, you’ve got a great day trip in the making.
livingupstatesc.com
Bullington Gardens offers Fairy Market, Trail
Bullington Gardens, located at 95 Upper Red Oak Trail in Hendersonville, is a public botanical garden that provides hands-on education in horticultural and other sciences. On Saturday, August 13, the gardens will hold a Fairy Market! During the family-friendly event, you can take a stroll through the Fairy Trail, get your face painted, and shop hand-crafted fairy wings, crowns, and more!
visitncsmokies.com
The Guy’s Guide to Maggie Valley
Searching for the ultimate man-cation? Where you and the guys can go out and just be dudes doing dude things? It’s time to check out Maggie Valley. Our local outdoor and dining activities will be sure to spark a bromance. Pitch Your Tents and Setup Camp. Whether you enjoy...
ashevillemade.com
The Yellow Clay Road Leads to Leicester
“While attending Herron School of Art & Design in Indianapolis, I carried my supplies around in an old doctor’s bag, prompting my pals to dub me ‘Doc.’”. The name stuck — and so did the clay. Welty had been studying commercial art, but a fellow student showed him around the ceramics department, “and I began spending all my time there,” says Welty. “I found it to be a fascinating experience.”
WRAL
Firsthand exploration of abandoned stagecoach bridge
Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia.
my40.tv
"Didn't seem real" $30 scratch-off ticket results in $100,000 win for Buncombe County man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — One Western North Carolina resident struck gold with a recent purchase of a $30 scratch-off ticket. “It really didn’t seem real,” said Randy Boggs, of Alexander, after realizing he was the winner of the Millionaire Maker's $100,000. “I was kind of in denial for a couple days about it.”
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down highway in Polk Co.
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation said an overturned tractor trailer has caused U.S. 74 west to shut down Tuesday morning. Officials said the driver of the 18-wheeler was trapped but crews were able to get them out. The driver was flown to a hospital in Spartanburg County.
Forest Service Confirms Two Deaths on The Same Day at North Carolina National Forest
In separate incidents, two visitors in North Carolina’s Nantahala National Forest died while exploring the area on the same day. On July 23, emergency crews responded to distress calls regarding two men in trouble. The first was an unnamed man that was swimming at Secret Falls in Macon County in the North Carolina national forest.
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
Gunman shot and killed following triple murder in Western North Carolina
North Carolina authorities are investigating a law enforcement shooting and a triple-homicide at a home, in the Mount Mitchell area North of Asheville.
The Chief Elevator Inspector from the DLWD’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg to investigate the Chondola Chair Lift at Anakeesta after the reported death of a passenger
Gatlinburg, TN – According to the state officials, the chair lift is considered a conveyance device and is under the jurisdiction of the state’s Elevator Unit. The Chief Elevator Inspector from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg after the reported death of a passenger on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
WLOS.com
Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
wvlt.tv
Richy Kreme Donuts surprises customers with grand opening in Knoxville
President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties. A witness said he told people waiting in line to “not look down” on their way up. Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell. Updated: 11 hours...
4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses
Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City is the No. 1 Place for Glamping in America
If you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors in North Carolina, but don’t want to squat behind a tree when nature calls, this list is for you. Upgraded Points analyzed 100 cities across the country to find the top glamping destinations. Data was collected on 13 different weighted factors within three main categories: accommodation, recreation, and climate. Among them were hiking trail mileage, treehouse Airbnb listings, and natural hazard risk scores.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
How one NC man survived a rattlesnake bite after hiking alone in Blue Ridge Mountains
HIGHLANDS, NC (CNN) — Talk about a heavenly day: The Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, temperatures in the low 70s and low humidity. Scott Vuncannon, a 58-year-old real estate developer and farmer, called his wife and said he was going hiking and would be back around 4 p.m.
