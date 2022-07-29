ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 1

SoJO 104.9

Why Vineland NJ is Restricting Water Usage for Residents

Water consumption has reportedly become such a problem in Vineland that the city has put certain restrictions in place. Summer, so far, has been hot and dry. Vineland needs more rain and cooler temperatures to help its cause of being able to provide residents with the water they need. Officials...
VINELAND, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge

If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
NJ.com

Free supplies to be distributed at Trenton back-to-school readiness fair

Thomas Edison State University and Mercer Street Friends will host a Back-to-School Readiness Fair 11 a.m. to 3 Saturday, Aug. 6, at 315 W. State St. in Trenton. Backpacks, school supplies and food bags will be distributed and local organizations such as Henry J. Austin and Zufall Health will help provide vaccinations, physicals and dental screenings and treatment. Walmart will provide eyeglass cleanings and adjustments while United Way of Mercer County will provide information on Free Application for Federal Student Aid assistance, tax preparation and more.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Puerto Rican Community Teams up With Isles for Perry Street Clean Up

A small group of volunteers came out on Saturday morning to do a street cleanup on the block of Perry Street. The group was a combination of Isles and volunteers from the Trenton Puerto Rican Friends and Community organization. They started at the Wood Street parking lot, made their way through North Montgomery, Academy Street, Olive Street, and then worked their way down North Stockton Street.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ

WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
News Break
Politics
njmom.com

35 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend

It’s the first weekend in August, and summer is still going strong, with plenty of family-friendly events this weekend. Watch balloon launches and antique tractor pulls at the Warren County Farmer’s Fair and Hot Air Balloon Festival in Phillipsburg, check out a juggling show and a magic show at the New Jersey State Festival in Augusta, and celebrate the 233rd National Lighthouse Day in North Wildwood. And if you are looking for more summer fun, there’s still time to fill your summer bucket list. (feature photo taken at istock/andykazie)
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters

I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Home camera leads to arrest

HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Rancher for sale on Valley Avenue

While it may not be the biggest or most expensive home in the market, 713 Valley Avenue still creates a welcoming atmosphere to all guests. At around 1,300 square feet, the small rancher surprises in many areas, with hidden charm and in a great location in Hammonton. Taking a look...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton National Night Out should be community first, not what’s most convenient (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Some advice about the City of Trenton’s National Night Out celebration scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 at Cadwalader Park — Don’t go if you don’t have to. An event that once accomplished an NNO goal to build better communities home by home; enhance police-community partnerships block by block and to cultivate safer, more caring places to live day by day, morphed into a mosh pit of nonsense.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

