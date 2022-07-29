“The Entrepreneur Life” Saturday Morning at 10:30 AM on Beaver County Radio

beavercountyradio.com
The Best of Beaver County for August 2, 2022 is Former Pa State Rep Jim Christiana
(Beaver County, PA) The Best of Beaver County is easy to discover; it’s right on your radio! Tune in this and every Thursday from 11 to 11:30 A.M. for “The Best of Beaver County”, an innovative radio program on WBVP and WMBA presented by St. Barnabas. The show is hosted by Mike Romigh and is dedicated to shining light on the great things going on right here in local neighborhoods, and the people that are making it happen. Find out what all the buzz is about by joining “The Best Of Beaver County”.
VIDEO: New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton Previews “National Night Out”
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “I think when you have difficult situations, most police officers would rather it be calm, cool and collective. It makes it easier on us.”. The elements of “calm, cool, and collective” will be the central vibe tonight in Townsend Park in New Brighton–as well as across Beaver County and the United States–as National Night Out takes place to put the spotlight on police officers and their presence in their communities. New Brighton Borough police chief Ron Walton joined Matt Drzik on the August 2 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the event in Townsend Park, which will take place from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Local Fire Departments Warning Residents of Text Messaging Scam
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Several area fire companies are warning residents on their social media pages about a text message scam. A post on the city of Beaver Falls Fire Department’s Facebook page says If you receive a text message asking to purchase our t-shirts, this is a scam. Our fire department is not selling our t-shirts via text message. Please do not click on the link in the message.
Sewickley Man Arrested and Charged After Refusing to Leave the Rivers Casino
(File photo of the Rivers Casino on the Northshore in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is reporting that they arrested and charged 30-year-old Igor Soares of Sewickley with Public Drunkenness after an incident that occurred at the casino on July 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM.
Batteries Stolen from a Well Pad in Lawrence County
(Mahoning Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to reports of a theft on Baird Rd in Mahoning Twp. on July 30, 2022 at 12:40 AM. Upon arriving on the scene and investigating Troopers were advised by Hill Gas Company that...
Crash During Motorcycle Charity Ride Sends Eight to Hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for research and treatment of breast cancer. Chief Duane Fisher told KDKA-TV that arriving officers were told that a rider went down after a curve and other bikes then became caught up in the crash. Oklahoma-Vandergrift C&S Ambulance supervisor Monica Stringer told the Tribune-Review that four people were flown to Pittsburgh trauma centers and four others were taken by ambulance to hospitals.
Aliquippa Man Charged with DUI After Accident in Independence Twp., Beaver County
(Independence Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Cowpath Road in Independence Township, Beaver County at 12:25 AM on July 10, 2022. Troopers reported upon arriving on the scene and investigating it was...
State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
Coraopolis Woman Charged with Criminal Trespass After Hitting Jackpot At The Rivers Casino
(File Photo of the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is reporting that they have charged 37-year-old Brandi Coyle of Coraopolis with criminal trespass after an incident that occurred at the casino on July 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM. Troopers reported...
Pittsburgh Dentist Found Guilty in Wife’s Death on 2016 African Safari
FILE – The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph head into federal court for the afternoon session of the trial, July 13, 2022, in Denver. Rudolph accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip has denied that he killed her. Rudolph took the stand Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his murder trial in Denver federal court. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Police Arrest Woman Wanted For Criminal Homicide After One Vehicle Wreck on Fort Duquesne Bridge
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police in Pittsburgh are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a one vehicle accident on the lower deck of the Fort Duquesne Bridge at 12:30 AM Monday morning. When Troopers arrived and investigated the female driver provided Troopers with a false name and...
Man Dies After Being Shot on Northside of Pittsburgh
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A man died after being taken to a Pittsburgh hospital following a shooting early this morning on the Northside of Pittsburgh. Officers were dispatched to the area of Anderson Street and East General Robinson Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene...
