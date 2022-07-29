Top Hollywood Publicist Torches Golden Globes Group After For-Profit Vote: ‘I Feel Duped and Misinformed’ (Exclusive)

www.thewrap.com
Sydney Sweeney speaks out on ‘lack of loyalty’ in Hollywood: ‘It’s built to try to make you backstab people’
Sydney Sweeney has spoken out about what she perceives as a lack of ‘loyalty’ in Hollywood.The actor, who was recently nominated for two Emmys for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, has been vocal about some aspects of working in television and film that she’d prefer to change.“It’s built to try to make you backstab people,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview . Though she went on to name her agent as her “best teammate” and state that she’ll “have her forever”, Sweeney explained that she’s witnessed examples of people not being as supportive...
Inside the HFPA’s Heated Golden Globes Sale – What Will Hollywood Do Now? | Analysis
Tense debate preceded the decision to shed the group’s non-profit status, but the awards’ future is far from certain. Now that Golden Globe voters have elected to sell the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to their billionaire interim CEO Todd Boehly in exchange for annual salaries, Hollywood has to decide: does the industry want the awards to come back as before?
Megan and MGK 'plan' for future kids as they pass six months of engagement
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have quickly become one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of the year. Since they solidified their love with a January engagement, many have wondered whether they’ll have a baby. With wedding plans well in place, according to an ET source, the couple...
Julia Fox’s Very Low-Rise Pants, JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure’s Beef, and Keke Palmer’s Star Power
Julia Fox went out in a new level of low-rise pant and we just hope that this trend does not catch on (1:00). JoJo Siwa said that Candace Cameron Bure is the rudest celebrity she’s ever met (19:32). This week’s Cringe Mode is Joyful Noise, starring Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah, and Dolly Parton (33:02), and is there something going on between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde? (56:03)
New Music Fridays: The hottest releases from Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, and more
It’s Friday, and we have a round-up of new music to add to your pre-party playlist. Check out the hottest new music from singers you know and get to know other talented artists from a variety of genres. 1. Beyoncé Queen Bey’s album is finally here, and one of...
As General Hospital’s Jacklyn Zeman Recalls Her Record-Breaking Playboy Origins, Kin Shriner Bares All With a Photo From His Chippendales Past
Folks who follow General Hospital‘s Kin Shriner on Twitter recently may have noticed a singularly glorious tweet featuring a photo of a Chippendales calendar with none other than Scotty himself front and center on the cover! Of course, he wasn’t the only model, as the Soap Studs 1983 calendar cover featured several tantalizing photos with facial hair, Speedos and the promise of great things inside.
Ansel Elgort Makes Out with Woman in Italy Amid Breakup Rumors with GF
Ansel Elgort seems to have a new lady in his life -- at least based on these shots of him sucking face in public with a gal who's definitely not his longtime dancer girlfriend. The "West Side Story" star was feeling cozy in Capri Monday, but wasn't alongside Violetta Komyshan...
Ioan Gruffudd Pleads With Judge To Order Ex Alice Evans To Stop Leaking His Texts To Their Daughter Online
Ioan Gruffudd has rushed back to court pleading with a judge to tell his estranged wife to stop leaking their personal text conversations online, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 48-year-old Fantastic Four actor requested to amend his restraining order petition against his ex, Alice Evans. Ioan was granted a temporary restraining order in February, weeks after he filed for divorce. In his new filing, he said Alice has continued to cause him issues and wants additional provisions added to the order. He demands Alice not make any posts on any social media account, “including...
India Shawn Battles With Her Heart And Head In “Caught In The Middle” Video
Click here to read the full article. After repeat listens of her debut studio album, BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER), India Shawn’s “CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE” stand out as an infectious ballad that touches on the struggle of being on the fence about moving on from a relationship. For the LP’s lead single, Shawn has released the visual component for her latest single, “CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE.” What could’ve easily been a piece from a larger visual story, the nearly-three minute Dennis Leupold-directed video follows Shawn and her lover through a series of endearing and intimate moments with a slight air of...
Priyanka Chopra reveals she ‘lost’ the gown she wore when she won Miss World 2000
Priyanka Chopra no longer has the dress she wore when she won the Miss World beauty pageant in 2006, she has revealed.The model and actor wore a strapless bejewelled gown when she clinched the pageant title at the age of 18.After winning Miss World, Chopra went on to become a Bollywood star and is one of India’s highest-paid actresses.But the Quantico star admitted she no longer has the gown that saw her through the launch of her career.In an interview with People, Chopra said she “lost” the dress during one of her “many travels”.“I was always a nomad. I...
Meghan Markle’s new book to come with even more ‘exclusive revelations’ than before
London-based Journalist Omid Scobie has confirmed that a follow-up of the biography – Finding Freedom will be released by next year and have more ‘exclusive revelations.’ Scobie assures that the biography will take a peek into a ‘new chapter of royal life.’. Revenge’s revenge. Tom...
The Bachelorettes on Hayden’s Instagram Mea Culpa: ‘A Public Apology, It Doesn’t Feel as Personal’
The dual Bachelorettes of Season 19 have responded to ousted contestant Hayden’s apology for his behavior on the show, saying that the Instagram mea culpa didn’t feel “personal.”. “It’s nice, of course, to hear an apology,” Bachelorette Gabby Windey told TheWrap. “But … I think he did...
Netflix and SAG-AFTRA Reach Tentative Agreement on New Contract
Netflix and SAG-AFTRA have tentatively agreed to a new contract, a successor to the 2019 agreement between the streamer and the guild for live-action film and TV productions. The guild said on Tuesday that a tentative agreement is subject to approval by the SAG-AFTRA National Board, which will meet August 8, 2022. The specific details will not be released in advance of the Board’s review. If approved by the board, the contract will be enforced until summer 2025.
‘They/Them’ Film Review: Sharp Script Gives Bite to Gay-Conversion Camp Horror Story
Veteran screenwriter John Logan makes his directorial debut with “They/Them,” a Blumhouse horror movie set in a gay conversion camp, and his formidable screenwriting prowess is what really sets this picture apart from others in the horror genre. Logan is more interested in psychological horror than in the...
Selena Gomez in Talks to Produce ‘Working Girl’ Remake at 20th Century
Selena Gomez is in final negotiations to produce a remake of “Working Girl,” the 1988 Mike Nichols comedy, that 20th Century Studios is developing, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Ilana Pena is writing the script for the rebooted property, and it’s likely that the...
Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ Set as New York Film Festival Opener
Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” will be the opening night film for the 60th New York Film Festival, which kicks off Sept. 30. “White Noise” stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig and will have its North American premiere at NYFF following its world premiere at Venice and before debuting on Netflix.
‘Bullet Train’ Film Review: Brad Pitt Caper Comedy Suffers From Terminal Self-Satisfaction
So many things went through my mind while watching “Bullet Train”: Bullet trains seem great; why don’t we have them in the United States? Will I ever get to see Mount Fuji? I wonder what flavors of Kit Kats they sell on that train?. These thoughts occurred...
Why Sylvester Stallone Doesn’t Have Any ‘Rocky’ Ownership
After years of silence, Sylvester Stallone has recently voiced his discontent regarding his lack of ownership in the “Rocky” franchise by throwing punches at producer Irwin Winkler, but why doesn’t the star have any ownership of the series he created?. After revealing his frustration regarding his lack...
Here’s What’s New on Hulu in August 2022
With the new month come new arrivals to all TV and movie streamers, including Hulu. The August 2022 slate contains many classic re-watch options as well as new seasons of original shows and new movies as well. For those who couldn’t get enough of Keke Palmer in Jordan Peele’s latest...
Dolph Lundgren Stands in Sly Stallone’s Corner Over ‘Rocky’ Spinoff Fight
Dolph Lundgren has spoken out and is standing in Sylvester Stallone’s corner over the upcoming “Rocky” spinoff “Drago.”. “Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff,” Lundgren posted on his Instagram page. “There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go.”
