Top Hollywood Publicist Torches Golden Globes Group After For-Profit Vote: ‘I Feel Duped and Misinformed’ (Exclusive)

Sydney Sweeney has spoken out about what she perceives as a lack of ‘loyalty’ in Hollywood.The actor, who was recently nominated for two Emmys for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, has been vocal about some aspects of working in television and film that she’d prefer to change.“It’s built to try to make you backstab people,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview . Though she went on to name her agent as her “best teammate” and state that she’ll “have her forever”, Sweeney explained that she’s witnessed examples of people not being as supportive...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO