Monaca Borough Council Takes Action on Building Sale

The Best of Beaver County for August 2, 2022 is Former Pa State Rep Jim Christiana
(Beaver County, PA) The Best of Beaver County is easy to discover; it’s right on your radio! Tune in this and every Thursday from 11 to 11:30 A.M. for “The Best of Beaver County”, an innovative radio program on WBVP and WMBA presented by St. Barnabas. The show is hosted by Mike Romigh and is dedicated to shining light on the great things going on right here in local neighborhoods, and the people that are making it happen. Find out what all the buzz is about by joining “The Best Of Beaver County”.
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PHOTO: Final 2022 Beautification Award Presented
The 6th and final winner of the 2022 Mayor Beautification Awards was awarded to Heidi Schanno of 803 Jefferson Avenue, Ellwood City. Mayor Court presented them with a yard sign to display and a gift certificate from a local restaurant. “A lot of hard work goes into these award winning...
Residents warned not to threaten Lawrence County employees/departments
NEW CASTLE – The ongoing anger over false reports of problems with the 2020 election has led some people to take their frustrations out on county officials. Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani said recently he has seen an increase in the amount of hate mail sent to his office. He said one letter...
The Sanctuary Wellness Institute: PA Medical Marijuana Card Services
As Medical Marijuana has become legal and more prevalent throughout Pennsylvania, many residents are looking into it as an option, and seeing if it is worth it for them. However, the first step for anyone considering Medical Marijuana is getting your medical card. For many, this task seems daunting, and can stop people from going any further. That’s where Sanctuary Wellness Institute is looking to help.
Western Pennsylvania fire departments issue warning about online scam
Several fire companies in the Western Pennsylvania area are warning about what they're calling an online scam. People have been receiving text messages advertising fire department T-shirts for sale. The problem is the departments aren't selling T-shirts. "We put the message out through our public information office that this is...
Tuesday’s AMBC: The Day Of The Night Has Finally Come
On the Tuesday edition of A.M. Beaver County, Matt Drzik speaks with New Brighton Police officer Ron Walton at 8:10 AM about the borough’s festivities for “National Night Out” on August 2. Frank Sparks starts the morning with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
Batteries Stolen from a Well Pad in Lawrence County
(Mahoning Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to reports of a theft on Baird Rd in Mahoning Twp. on July 30, 2022 at 12:40 AM. Upon arriving on the scene and investigating Troopers were advised by Hill Gas Company that...
Pittsburgh-based electric moped rental company Scoobi shutters operations
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based Scoobi Inc. has pulled its fleet of dozens of rentable electric mopeds from the city’s streets and has reportedly shuttered operations, according to Maria Montaño, the press secretary for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. Montaño said Scoobi gave the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure...
Local Fire Departments Warning Residents of Text Messaging Scam
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Several area fire companies are warning residents on their social media pages about a text message scam. A post on the city of Beaver Falls Fire Department’s Facebook page says If you receive a text message asking to purchase our t-shirts, this is a scam. Our fire department is not selling our t-shirts via text message. Please do not click on the link in the message.
VIDEO: New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton Previews “National Night Out”
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “I think when you have difficult situations, most police officers would rather it be calm, cool and collective. It makes it easier on us.”. The elements of “calm, cool, and collective” will be the central vibe tonight in Townsend Park in New Brighton–as well as across Beaver County and the United States–as National Night Out takes place to put the spotlight on police officers and their presence in their communities. New Brighton Borough police chief Ron Walton joined Matt Drzik on the August 2 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the event in Townsend Park, which will take place from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
New, affordable housing unit to open next month in Clairton
CLAIRTON (KDKA) - An affordable housing development is opening in Clairton. The new Clairton Inn Apartments are located at the corner of St. Clair and Miller avenues. They're a public-private partnership to remove blight and improve the area. Non-profit "Mon Valley Initiative" is offering 49 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as commercial and retail space. The first tenants are expected to move in next month. "This is a shot in the arm for the city of Clairton," said Mayor Richard Lattanzi. "$17 million in this development project is just wonderful for us and I thank god and all the people involved. It took four or five years for this to come to fruition." The project included restoring the Clairton Inn Hotel - one of the oldest buildings in the city. Several rundown buildings on Miller Avenue were also removed.
YWCA Explodes In Western PA: Reports
A YWCA in western Pennsylvania has apparently exploded on Tuesday, August 2, according to media outlets. The explosion happened in the 400 block of 9th Street, McKeesport around 8 a.m., according to WTAE. The building was known as the Common Ground Building and it was under construction at the time...
Sheetz teaming with CBRE and RBG Development for 30-location expansion in western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Sheetz Inc., the Altoona-based convenience store operator with its made-to-order approach to food service that has already made Pittsburgh an administrative home away from home with an office at Bakery Square, is ramping up its expansion plans in the region. According to an announcement, the company has...
Pa. sees Shell’s ethane cracker as an economic boon. But for some in Beaver County, it’s a reason to leave
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke came from Albany, New York, where he was finishing graduate school, and Cheryl, from Washington, D.C. Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb
Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
Leaving Beaver County as Shell’s ethane cracker sets to open
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke was coming from Albany, New York, where he was finishing up graduate school, and Cheryl from Washington D.C. The location of Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
Citizens replacing half its Giant Eagle in-store branches with virtual assistant kiosks
PITTSBURGH — Attention, multitaskers. If your trips to Giant Eagle involve banking at the in-store Citizens branch along with picking up a loaf of bread and a bunch of bananas, your routine is about to change. And it has been standard practice for some local shoppers for more than 30 years.
Monongahela Incline to shut down through mid-November
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Mon Incline will shut down, starting tomorrow.Pittsburgh Regional Transit will work to modernize controls, and electrical systems, and upgrade the station. Shuttle buses will run every thirty minutes.The Incline will reopen in mid-November.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Feds file detainer to keep Beaver County man accused of shooting trooper in custody
The U.S. Probation office has filed a detainer against a man accused of shooting a state trooper Friday in Beaver County to ensure he remains in custody. Damian Bradford, who was serving a five-year term of supervised release after spending 14 years in federal prison for killing a Mercer County urologist whose wife was having an affair with Bradford, is charged in state court in connection with the shooting early Friday at Aliquippa’s Franklin Mini Mart.
