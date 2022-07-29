Ohio police shoot woman during chase

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)- Akron police say an officer shot a woman during a chase early Friday.

Officers were called to the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street around 3 a.m.

Police were told a 21-year-old victim was shot during a fight in the bathroom. She was already en route to the hospital when officers arrived. Sources say she is in critical condition.

Woman shot in police-involved shooting in Akron (WJW)

Woman shot in police-involved shooting in Akron (WJW)

Woman shot in police-involved shooting in Akron (WJW)

Woman shot in police-involved shooting in Akron (WJW)

Woman shot in police-involved shooting in Akron (WJW)

Woman shot in police-involved shooting in Akron (WJW)

When police arrived, they say a witness flagged them down and pointed them in the direction of a female suspect.

Police say they chased the suspect on foot to a nearby motorcycle dealership. That’s where, police say, an officer shot the woman. That woman is in the hospital. Sources say she was shot in the leg and stomach. She’s in the hospital in recovery. Police say she had a handgun.

A handgun, which police believe belonged to the suspect, was recovered at the scene, according to authorities. The suspect has not been identified.

The situation is under investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

The officer involved has been on the force for 2 years. He’s on paid administrative leave, which is standard. He was not hurt.

This comes in the wake of another officer-involved shooting in Akron that lead to the death of Jayland Walker . That case has gained national attention and has placed the city in the spotlight as many call for police policy reform .

More details are expected to be released Friday. Stay with Fox 8 News on air and online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.