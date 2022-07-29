ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Ohio police shoot woman during chase

By Danielle Cotterman
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)- Akron police say an officer shot a woman during a chase early Friday.

Officers were called to the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street around 3 a.m.

Police were told a 21-year-old victim was shot during a fight in the bathroom. She was already en route to the hospital when officers arrived. Sources say she is in critical condition.

When police arrived, they say a witness flagged them down and pointed them in the direction of a female suspect.

Police say they chased the suspect on foot to a nearby motorcycle dealership. That’s where, police say, an officer shot the woman. That woman is in the hospital. Sources say she was shot in the leg and stomach. She’s in the hospital in recovery. Police say she had a handgun.

A handgun, which police believe belonged to the suspect, was recovered at the scene, according to authorities. The suspect has not been identified.

The situation is under investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

The officer involved has been on the force for 2 years. He’s on paid administrative leave, which is standard. He was not hurt.

This comes in the wake of another officer-involved shooting in Akron that lead to the death of Jayland Walker . That case has gained national attention and has placed the city in the spotlight as many call for police policy reform .

Comments / 34

Sherri Rounds
4d ago

Police reform? If you have nothing to hide, don't run from police. Police are out there to protect law abiding citizens. They don 't WANT to shoot ANYONE!! A suspect running away with a gun could shoot someone or take someone hostage. Or... NOT RUN. It's a choice. it seems like some of these guys are willing to die to spark riots and be worshipped when They're gone.

Clarke Crew
4d ago

If you have a gun and have used it. You ate considered "armed and dangerous". At this point the suspect can turn themselves in and a peaceful arrest is made. Of you choose to run then expect to be chased. Why? Intent... are you going to go to another location and shoot someone else? This unfactor makes the chase a guarantee. If there is no chase and the women shoots another person everyone will be up in arms... they chase and shoot the suspect the same result. We have laws and no sector of our society is above these laws or should be.

Preacher Hughes
4d ago

must of been a white woman who police shot.havent heard the normal racial outburst or seen any national news coverage

