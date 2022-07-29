ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Water Conservation in Katy

By Nikki Courtney
 4 days ago

The City of Katy is asking residents to conserve water amid severe drought conditions. In a social media post, city officials say the drought conditions are reaching a "critical stage." Residents are asked to reduce irrigating.

The new recommendations under Stage 2 specify which three days of the week based on the last digit of a resident’s address:

Even number: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Odd number: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Community/HOA: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Stage 3, mandatory water conservation, is two days per week based on address and limit all watering on Mondays. The penalty for violating this rule twice could result in a fine of up to $2,000 or possible disconnection of water service.

photo: Getty Images

