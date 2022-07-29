Legislative-Mandated Election Audit for Harris County
Harris and three other Texas counties will be part of an audit that will follow this November's election.
The Secretary of State's Office announced yesterday that Cameron, Guadalupe, Eastland and Harris counties were selected for the audit.
The state will be looking at all elections held over the last two years, part of a law passed by the Texas Legislature requiring audits in four randomly selected counties following November elections in even-numbered years.
