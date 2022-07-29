ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Legislative-Mandated Election Audit for Harris County

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGUPt_0gxVFW6Q00

Harris and three other Texas counties will be part of an audit that will follow this November's election.

The Secretary of State's Office announced yesterday that Cameron, Guadalupe, Eastland and Harris counties were selected for the audit.

The state will be looking at all elections held over the last two years, part of a law passed by the Texas Legislature requiring audits in four randomly selected counties following November elections in even-numbered years.

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
City
Eastland, TX
City
Cameron, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Harris County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Audit#Audits#Politics Local#Election Local#State S Office#The Texas Legislature
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Texas Democrats Pushing Back Against Abortion Ban

Austin city officials follow the state Democratic party's playbook in resisting Texas' abortion ban. Texas Democrats are proposing strategies they believe can circumvent abortion laws even after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. "They sent this letter to the White House urging Joe Biden to do a whole slew...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy