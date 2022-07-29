Twitter’s new tests allow you to post images, videos and GIFs in one tweet

techcrunch.com
TechCrunch
TikTok-style dating app Desti filters matches by date destinations
What also makes Desti different than other dating apps such as Tinder or Bumble is that it doesn’t have a “like” feature, so people are forced to start conversations. Users can send a message to the person, and the receiver can accept or reject the message. They can only see one at a time and must pass or reply to the message to move on to the next.
TechCrunch
Locket, the popular app that lets you post photos to your loved ones’ homescreens, raises $12.5M
The app was founded by Matt Moss, a former Apple Worldwide Developer Conference student scholarship winner and recent UC Santa Barbara grad. Moss initially created Locket as a personal side project for his girlfriend as a way to capture and share a genuine moment of his day with her. Moss’s friends had asked if they could use the app with their own friends and family, after which Moss made Locket publicly available on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store shortly after.
TechCrunch
Twitter tests a ‘tweets per month’ counter
For those of us who already know that we spend way too much time on the app, this feature feels a bit … intimidating. But it could probably be useful as a metric when determining whether to follow someone. If someone tweets thousands of times a month, maybe you don’t want them on your timeline — or if they barely tweet at all, maybe you don’t think it’s worth throwing them a follow.
TechCrunch
Discord says Android users won’t be left hanging anymore
Discord says the app is now “rebuilt from the ground up” using React Native, a developer framework for making apps that work uniformly across platforms. Some of the changes have been rolling out already in recent weeks, but the overhauled version of Discord for Android should be available to all users within the next few weeks.
TechCrunch
Use Twitter’s iOS app without signing up for an account in Twitter’s latest test
Twitter said this test is available to a small number of users on iOS but didn’t specify if it was limited to a select number of countries. This is a significant departure from how Twitter’s app is currently set up. Currently, you have to sign up for an account even to view tweets on the app. (And to be clear, you can still view tweets without signing up or registering on the web.)
TechCrunch
Writer’s GPT-powered CoWrite handles content ‘drudgery’ and leaves creativity to humans
CoWrite is the latest in a new wave of tools that use large language models like GPT-3, but modify them using “fine tuning,” a common phrase but with a special meaning in the machine learning world. Basically it means giving the big, general model a specific set of content to imitate more closely than the rest of the language it understands — a bit like telling an image creation model to make a picture in a certain style by feeding it examples.
TechCrunch
TikTok to overtake Facebook in influencer marketing spend this year, YouTube by 2024
However, while Instagram is faring well against TikTok on this front, Meta’s other app, Facebook, is not as lucky. The new data, which hails from analysts at Insider Intelligence (previously eMarketer), indicates that TikTok is now on track to overtake Facebook in terms of influencer marketing spend this year and will overtake the No. 2 platform, YouTube, by 2024.
TechCrunch
Yelp updates its Android app with a redesigned home feed and map-based search
The company said the new vertical feed features highlights from local businesses and popular dishes from the restaurants around you. Yelp also plans to soon feature user-generated content, like reviews, on the app’s home screen. The Android redesign also brings an updated map to explore functionality to bring a...
TechCrunch
Human cyborgs, passion economy and more — check out these Disrupt roundtable winners
If you’re not familiar with them, roundtables are 30-minute, expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers and time for attendees to connect and explore collaborative opportunities. Of course, if you want...
TechCrunch
Samsung launches user self-repair kits for Galaxy Devices
Beginning today, the companies are providing kits to repair broken screens, back glass and charging ports on the Galaxy S20, S21 and Tab S7+ tablet to users in the States. The kits include parts, tools and step by step repair instructions, coupled with a return label to send the broken bits back to Samsung. Kits for additional devices and repairs will roll out down the line.
