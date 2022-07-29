Dolphins Expect to Sell Out Season Tickets

The Miami Dolphins' offseason moves might pay off on the field come September, but the dividends already have appeared off the field

One look at the right places on social media is all it takes to see how jacked up Miami Dolphins fans are about the possibilities for the 2022 Dolphins, but it's also showing up at the box office.

In news that probably shouldn't come as a surprise, the team is expecting to sell out its 2022 season ticket memberships by sometime next week and that could lead to the creation of a waiting list for 2023 — something that's never happened in franchise history.

For fans looking to attend a specific game, individual game tickets remain available, but those could end up going fast as well.

View the original article to see embedded media.

THE REASONS FOR OPTIMISM FOR DOLPHINS FANS

It's pretty clear why Dolphins fans are so jacked up about the upcoming season, and that's the offseason additions of players like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead and also the arrival of highly regarded offensive mind Mike McDaniel as head coach, along with hope that the additions and an improved offensive line will help quarterback Tua Tagovailoa take a big step forward in his third NFL season.

On paper, there's little question this is the most talented Dolphins roster in several years, and when you consider the team finished 10-6 and 9-8 the past two seasons, well, the possibilities indeed are intriguing.

THE 2022 HOME SCHEDULE

The home schedule offers some really good matchups, starting obviously with the Week 3 showdown against the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills and the visit by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

But the Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 23 also should be intriguing, both from a competitive standpoint and also because it will mark the return of head coach Brian Flores to Miami on a night the Dolphins honor the 1972 team on the 50th anniversary of the perfect season.

Here's the complete Dolphins home schedule:

Week 1 — Sunday, Sept. 11, vs. New England, 1 p.m.

Week 3 — Sunday, Sept. 25, vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Week 6 — Sunday, Oct. 16, vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Week 7 — Sunday, Oct. 23, vs. Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Week 10 — Sunday, Nov. 13, vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Week 12 — Sunday, Nov. 27, vs. Houston, 1 p.m.

Week 15 — Sunday, Dec. 25, vs. Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Week 17 — Saturday ,Jan. 8 or Sunday, Jan. 9, vs. N.Y. Jets, time TBD