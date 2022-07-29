Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia stun India as Barbados overcome Pakistan

www.bbc.com
BBC
Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
nationalinterest.org
Balochistan and Bankruptcy Could Doom Pakistan-China Relations
Faced with mounting challenges, it remains unclear whether Islamabad and Beijing will reassess their policies and intentions. Due to years of policymaking blunders, sponsorship of terrorism, suppressing ethnic minorities’ human rights, and asymmetrical political-military relations, Pakistan is facing more challenges today than it can handle. Pakistan’s woes are multi-fold....
BBC
Princess Charlotte joins Duke and Duchess at Commonwealth Games
Princess Charlotte joined her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on a visit to the Commonwealth Games. The trio watched swimming, hockey and gymnastics while in Birmingham. They also paid a visit to SportsAid, which supports young athletes, where Princess Charlotte placed a medal on its medal board. The...
BBC
When Delhi and London colluded to deny passports to Indians
In 1967, India's Supreme Court ruled that holding a passport and travelling abroad was a fundamental right of every citizen. It was a landmark decision because until then the passport was largely considered a document of privilege and would be given to only those who were "respectable" or "worthy" enough to represent India and "uphold its honour aboard".
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Pakistan imports fall sharply in July, to help rupee stabilise - finance minister
ISLAMABAD, July 31 (Reuters) - Pakistan imports fell by more than a third in July after a ban on non-essentials, the finance minister said on Sunday, adding the improved trade situation will reduce pressure on the struggling rupee.
British MPs plan visit to Taiwan as tension with China simmers
Britain’s House of Commons foreign affairs committee is planning a visit to Taiwan later this year – probably in November or early December – despite rising tensions in the region, the Guardian has learned. Sources say the trip – which was originally scheduled for early this year...
Chinese company eyes Solomon Islands deep-water port
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese state-owned company is negotiating to buy a forestry planation with a deep-water port and World War II airstrip in Solomon Islands amid persistent concerns that China wants to establish a naval foothold in the South Pacific country. A delegation from China Forestry Group...
BBC
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
UK firms are cutting ties with China amid wider tensions, CBI chief says
British businesses are scrambling to sever economic ties with China in the wake of increased political and security tensions between Beijing and the west, an industry leader has said. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) director general, Tony Danker, warned that the sudden restructuring of supply chains from China could...
BBC
Mark Buddle: Australian motorcycle gang boss extradited from Turkey
The boss of one of Australia's biggest motorcycle gangs has been extradited from Turkey to face criminal charges in his home country. Mark Buddle - head of the Comancheros and sometimes described as Australia's most wanted man - was taken into custody at Darwin Airport on Wednesday. He will face...
BBC
Kerala: Indian man who won lottery hours before selling house
It was a moment of relief when Mohammed Bava's friend called him to give him some unexpected but delightful news. The friend told him that he had won 10m rupees ($125,000; £106,000) in a lottery he had been trying to win for almost a year. This was on 25...
Sri Lanka leader proposes 25-year plan for crisis-hit nation
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s new president said Wednesday that his government is preparing a national policy roadmap for the next 25 years that aims to cut public debt and turn the country into a competitive export economy as it seeks a way out of its worst economic disaster.
ASIA・
Pakistan could ban Imran Khan from politics after election body finds party received illegal funds
Pakistan’s election commission has ruled that former prime minister Imran Khan’s party received illegal foreign funds, according to local media reports, a decision that could pave the way for banning the party and the ousted prime minister from politics.The ruling came on Tuesday in a long-standing case accusing Mr Khan of receiving funds for his political party from a foreign entity, which is illegal in Pakistan. The verdict was announced by a three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which found that the party received funding from 34 foreigners or foreign companies.The tribunal said the party had...
ASIA・
What Narendra Modi Is Taking From Me
New Delhi is more than 2,000 years old and has served as the center of multiple empires and kingdoms, making it one of the oldest continuously inhabited places in the world. By the 17th century, what is now known as Old Delhi was the capital of the Mughal empire. The British, who came later, sited their capital in Calcutta (now Kolkata) before eventually deciding to move it back. In 1911, King George V laid the foundation stone of a new capital to be built within Delhi—New Delhi. The city was at that point not fully equipped to accommodate India’s governing apparatus, requiring huge amounts of new infrastructure, which was ultimately designed by Herbert Baker and Edwin Lutyens. Finally, in 1931, New Delhi was inaugurated. Today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party are seeking to impose Modi’s image on the capital architecturally as he has politically, remaking it and doing away with what came before.
BBC
Lionesses: Euro 22 winners England to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley
European champions England are set to face World Cup holders the USA at Wembley on 7 October. The first meeting between the teams at Wembley is subject to Sarina Wiegman's side securing World Cup qualification in September's final two group games. The Lionesses need a point in Austria on Saturday...
ESPN
England to face Brazil in inaugural women's Finalissima after Euro 2022 success
Newly crowned European champions England will take on Brazil in the inaugural women's Finalissima after Pia Sundhage's side claimed their fourth straight Copa America title with a 1-0 win against hosts Colombia at the weekend. A first-half penalty from Debinha was enough for Brazil to seal an eighth continental crown...
MLS・
BBC
Archie Battersbee's mum 'let down' by court ruling
Archie Battersbee's mum has spoken to the BBC about losing an appeal with the Supreme Court, on the day her son's life-support was due to be turned off. Archie was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. He has never regained consciousness,. The family had asked judges...
U.K.・
