Nashville, TN

Amy Grant Speaks Out After Hospitalization for Bike Accident

By Samantha Whidden
 4 days ago
Following a horrible bike accident that sent her to the hospital earlier this week, contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant is now speaking out about the incident.

In a post on Instagram, Amy Grant’s team gave an update about how the singer and songwriter is doing following the accident. “Thank you to those offering prayers and well wishes for Amy after her bike crash yesterday. She is in the hospital receiving treatment but in stable condition. She is expected to go home later this week where she will continue to heal.”

Amy Grant’s team further explained that the kind thoughts and prayers are felt and received. They further wrote some sound advice for bike riders. “Amy was wearing her helmet and we would remind you to all do the same!”

As previously reported, Amy Grant was riding with a friend near a golf course off Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday (July 27th) when she fell from her bike. An ambulance took her to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she was treated for injuries that included cuts and abrasions. She was admitted for further observation as a precaution.

The bike accident comes two years after Amy Grant experienced a serious health scare. She was diagnosed with partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR). This is notably a birth defect that affects where some veins that return from the lungs do not properly meet the left atrium. She ended up having open heart surgery to correct PAPVR, which also helped to improve her overall heart health.

Amy Grant Recalls Being Diagnosed With a Serious Medical Condition in 2020

Following her PAPVR diagnosis, Amy Grant took to her Instagram to share details about her condition with followers. She also shared snapshots of her scar from the open heart surgery. “I didn’t want it, but I had to have it anyway,” Grant stated about the surgery. She then said that her experience was like a non-runner who signed up for a marathon.

“And now, ten days later, I just want to say, from the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the rat to start, there was this massive West Texas wind at my back,” Grant continued. “Just pushing me through. Even stuff I was really scared about felt like nothing more than just a deep breath and something supernatural pushed me through it.”

Amy Grant further explained that her recovery felt miraculous. “The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic. The second good news is that it’s fixable,” she explained. “So instead of concerts and camping trips this summer, I am going to take care of my heart.”

