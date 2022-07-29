ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 prediction, odds, picks, time, lines: Best bets on the fight card from MMA expert

CBS Sports
 4 days ago
www.cbssports.com

411mania.com

WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish

At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Amanda Nunes responds to Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 277: ‘She lost her last fight’

Amanda Nunes is throwing shade at Valentina Shevchenko. On Saturday at UFC 277, Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title, dominating her rematch with Julianna Peña en route to a unanimous decision. Unlike their first encounter, Nunes outclassed Peña in the striking, dropping “The Venezuelan Vixen” multiple times and refusing to get drawn into a wild brawl like the first time around.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

The Iranian Hulk makes his boxing debut (Video)

The ‘Iranian Hulk’ made his boxing debut yesterday, Sunday July 31st in Dubai. Sajad Gharibi, 30, known as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ got in the boxing ring with rival social media personality Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, known online as ‘The Kazakh Titan’. Taking to Instagram, Gharibi...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam

At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE

As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
WWE
MMA Fighting

UFC 277 post-fight show: Reaction to Amanda Nunes’ dominance, Brandon Moreno’s nasty finish

Amanda Nunes and Brandon Moreno left the American Airlines Center in Dallas with UFC gold around their waists. Following Saturday’s UFC 277 event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Nunes’ dominant performance against a very gritty and tough Julianna Peña to reclaim her double-champ status, Moreno’s incredible finish of Kai Kara-France in the highly entertaining co-main event to win the interim flyweight title, the post-fight face off between Moreno and current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, the stoppage in the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis heavyweight fight, Alexandre Pantoja and Magomed Ankalaev picking up statement wins to kick off the main card, and much more.
DALLAS, TX
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena headed to plastic surgeon after UFC 277 mauling from Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena’s brief reign as Bantamweight queenpin has come to an end. At UFC 277 last night (Sat., July 30, 2022), Amanda Nunes took back the women’s 135-pound belt with a powerful performance that saw “Lioness” knock down Pena multiple times early in their fight (watch highlights here). There was no finish though, just 25 minutes of punishment, which will require a trip to the plastic surgeon for Pena.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for champ Amanda Nunes after UFC 277 win?

Amanda Nunes is once again top dog in the women’s bantamweight division after crushing Julianna Peña in the UFC 277 main event. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) thoroughly dominated Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) over the course of five rounds to win a unanimous decision and regain the women’s bantamweight title at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and as a result “The Lioness” is once again a dual division titleholder.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Hasim Rahman Jr responds to Jake Paul after fight cancelled over weight dispute

Hasim Rahman Jr has blamed Jake Paul over their now cancelled fight after a dispute over weight, maintaining he does not want to fight a real boxer.YouTube star Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer and was due to take on Rahman Jr – son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman – on 6 August at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.Paul accused Rahman Jr of being unprofessional after attempting to change the contract weight on multiple occasions. But Rahman replied, pinning the blame on Paul: “Jake and his ‘team’ cancelled this fight, not me! The fight isn’t happening...
WEIGHT LOSS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jake Paul explains Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancellation: 'The pressure starts to set in'

Jake Paul says he knew this would happen from the jump. According to Most Valuable Promotions, Hasim Rahman Jr. deceived the promotion, commission, and Paul about his weight. After Rahman Jr. asked for the bout to shift from cruiserweight (200 pounds) to a contract weight of 215 pounds, the promotion canceled the bout – and the entire Aug. 6 event scheduled for Madison Square Garden in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
BoxingNews24.com

GGG & Canelo Bring Back the Missing Trilogy Matches

By Ken Hissner – With this long coming rematch (four years) in the upcoming third fight between IBF and WBA world middleweight champion Gennadiy “GGG’ Golovkin and IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for his titles on September 17th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, I started thinking of how few trilogy matches there have been during modern times.
LAS VEGAS, NV

