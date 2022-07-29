Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Planned for The Realm in Lewisville

The new 324-acre mixed-use development, The Realm at Castle Hills along State Highway 121 in Lewisville , will feature a New York favorite— Grimaldi’s Pizzeria . The nearly 3,600-square-foot restaurant will feature a patio with shaded seating to overlook Crescent Park . Grimaldi’s is expected to open at 4440 SH 121 in Lewisville sometime during the second quarter of 2023.

“With on-site foot traffic and proximity to top retail, dining, and office space, The Realm at Castle Hills is the ideal location for our newest restaurant,” Joseph Ciolli , Grimaldi’s Pizzeria CEO, said in a statement. “We look forward to introducing the Lewisville community to Grimaldi’s award-winning pizza, excellent service, and casual, yet upscale dining experience.”

Grimaldi’s is well-known for its coal-fired brick-oven pizzas and calzones made with fresh ingredients. The brand’s ovens develop a crispy and smoky thin pizza crust, and you can try a variety of toppings from Margherita and Prosciutto Arugula to Garden Pesto and the Brooklyn Bridge, with hand-pinched Italian sausage.

Starters include Caprese, charcuterie boards, and bruschetta. You can also enjoy a number of salads and desserts that includes cannoli, cheesecake, and more.

The Realm is a Bright Realty development and will include more than 5,000 multifamily units, as well as restaurants, a boutique hotel, office and retail space, and an outdoor entertainment district.

