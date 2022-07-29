ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Planned for The Realm in Lewisville

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 4 days ago

The new 324-acre mixed-use development, The Realm at Castle Hills along State Highway 121 in Lewisville , will feature a New York favorite— Grimaldi’s Pizzeria . The nearly 3,600-square-foot restaurant will feature a patio with shaded seating to overlook Crescent Park . Grimaldi’s is expected to open at 4440 SH 121 in Lewisville sometime during the second quarter of 2023.

“With on-site foot traffic and proximity to top retail, dining, and office space, The Realm at Castle Hills is the ideal location for our newest restaurant,” Joseph Ciolli , Grimaldi’s Pizzeria CEO, said in a statement. “We look forward to introducing the Lewisville community to Grimaldi’s award-winning pizza, excellent service, and casual, yet upscale dining experience.”

Grimaldi’s is well-known for its coal-fired brick-oven pizzas and calzones made with fresh ingredients. The brand’s ovens develop a crispy and smoky thin pizza crust, and you can try a variety of toppings from Margherita and Prosciutto Arugula to Garden Pesto and the Brooklyn Bridge, with hand-pinched Italian sausage.

Starters include Caprese, charcuterie boards, and bruschetta. You can also enjoy a number of salads and desserts that includes cannoli, cheesecake, and more.

The Realm is a Bright Realty development and will include more than 5,000 multifamily units, as well as restaurants, a boutique hotel, office and retail space, and an outdoor entertainment district.



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Eddie V's Prime Seafood sets opening date for new Plano location

Kung Pao Calamari features wok-fried vegetables and roasted cashews. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V's Prime Seafood has scheduled Aug. 18 as the opening date for its new location in Plano. Known for its seafood, cocktails and hand-carved steaks from its in-house butcher, the restaurant will offer a luxurious fine dining experience, according to a release from the business.
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lewisville, TX
Lewisville, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Castle Hills, TX
Local Profile

Rodeo Goat Comes To Frisco

Highly esteemed burger and ice house Rodeo Goat will open its Frisco location very soon. While a date has not yet been announced, according to their social media they are “looking at opening the second week of August.” Rodeo Goat, which originally opened in Fort Worth in 2012, is known for its unique burger creations.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Italian#Caprese#Bright Realty
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
fwtx.com

15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital

For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

We Tried the New StretchLab in Dallas

When it comes to self-care, Dallas offers plenty of options. Dallas has a nightclub/gym for those who need to be hella pumped up through live music. There's a tickle bar for those who find that kind of thing relaxing, plus oxygen bars, a Botox bar, naked yoga and plenty of soul-cycling, pole-dancing, rock-climbing, pilates and CrossFit studios.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Pioneer of Bishop Arts Restaurant Scene, Sara Tillman, Has Died

Sara Tillman, a pioneering figure in the Bishop Arts District restaurant scene, died on July 23 at age 68. She was raised in Oak Cliff, attended Kimball High School, and lived and worked in Oak Cliff throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2020. She and...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CandysDirt

Renting a Stranger’s Pool for the Day Spikes In Popularity

It’s been well-documented that it’s hot outside. Homebuyers are looking for pools; sellers are doing well touting the popular backyard oasis. And the number of people willing to let strangers use their pool for an hourly fee is skyrocketing. When we first covered this phenomenon last June, 94...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

McNeill’s Appliance store headed for auction

After McNeill’s Appliance announced last week that it was closing its doors after 90 years in business (in various forms), several potential buyers emerged and the business is likely going to be auctioned off. FC McNeill started the business in 1931 selling wringer washing machines out of the back...
DENTON, TX
sillyamerica.com

Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas

I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
LAKE DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Everything Dragon Creates Custom Dragon Apparel

From elementary to high school, Southlake Carroll students are Dragons through and through. With an abundance of Dragon pride, students and their families need the perfect gear to show off — all of which can be found at Everything Dragon. Run by Southlake mom Lauren Qualls, Everything Dragon is...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles

When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
FRISCO, TX
MySanAntonio

These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros

With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
314
Followers
140
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy