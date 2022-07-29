ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will be the next Phoenix Police Chief? City sparse with details

By Jessica Boehm
Axios Phoenix
Thanks to a bizarre tweet from Councilman Sal DiCiccio , we now know one person who won't be Phoenix's new interim chief: Orlando Rolón, the police chief in Orlando, Florida.

  • But the city refuses to provide any information on who is being considered for the job, or when we will find out who is.

What's happening: Last week, DiCiccio posted a photo of Rolón and said, "This is NOT the new police chief for the city of Phoenix. This clown has been putting out information that he is the new police chief when in fact he is not."

  • "He has been leaking this out. There's no way in hell the city would hire an idiot like this."

What he's saying: Rolón responded to DiCiccio by tweeting that he didn't understand the councilman's insult, seeing as they've never met.

  • Rolón also confirmed he was not in the running for the police chief position.
  • Neither the city of Orlando nor Phoenix would confirm whether he ever was.
  • DiCiccio did not respond to Axios Phoenix when asked what prompted the tweet.

Why it matters: The Phoenix Police Department has faced intense scrutiny for its use of force , civil rights violations and lack of transparency in recent years.

Catch up fast: Police Chief Jeri Williams announced in May she will retire this summer after almost six tumultuous years on the job.

State of play: Summer is almost over, and the city has yet to announce an interim chief or share how it's recruiting candidates for the position.

  • Axios Phoenix has asked for information about the timeline and process and requested applications or resumes of people who have applied.

What they're saying: The city has refused to release any information about candidates saying it would "have harmful effects on (candidates') personal privacy, their current employment or other job prospects."

  • The city also won't provide detail about the recruitment process or timeline other than to say it is "actively exploring options for filling the position."

Of note: Williams now says she is flexible with her retirement date and will stick around to work through a transition plan, a city spokesperson tells Axios Phoenix.

Go deeper: What Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego wants in the city's next police chief

Axios Phoenix

Axios Phoenix

Axios Phoenix is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

