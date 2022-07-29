Keep Breathing ending explained: does Liv survive?

*This article contains spoilers for the final episode of Keep Breathing *

Across six episodes, Netflix 's Keep Breathing sees Liv (Melissa Barrera) desperately fighting for her survival in the Canadian wilderness after being the lone survivor of a plane crash. Whilst she scrabbles for shelter and supplies, she also grapples with her own demons, as some of her trauma and lingering memories bubble back to the surface.

By the end of Keep Breathing episode six, we've seen Liv go through the wringer, enduring all manner of setbacks and still managing to push on through. However, the series does not actually wrap up with Liv back in civilization, and it cuts to black before we see her escape the woods.

If the ambiguous ending left you wondering whether Liv really survived, read on for our recap of Keep Breathing's final moments.

Keep Breathing ending explained: what happened to Liv?

Episode six finds Liv at rock bottom. Although she'd just managed to find a way out of the cave she'd fallen into (where she got the chance to confront the hallucination of her own mother) the good news is short-lived. Just as she climbs out of the cave, Liv takes a horrific fall right back down to ground level and breaks her leg in the process.

As she later found out, she'd also left her bag of supplies behind. Despite everything, she managed to get back on her feet, found a strong branch to help support her weight, and started forging a path through the forest in what she felt could well be her final moments.

Liv got a brief boost after hearing what she thought were cars. However, she wasn't any closer to civilization, as she didn't find a road but a huge river which she wasn't able to cross. At the water's edge, she hallucinates an image of her father, who helps her come to terms with everything that happened in her childhood and puts her fears about becoming like her mother to rest.

Having made peace with her life, she decides to head into the water. Initially, she grips onto a log for safety, but as she floats down the flow speeds up and she loses her grip and begins floating downriver on her own whilst memories of her past (and visions of her future) flash by her eyes. As she floats down, she eventually closes her eyes and falls unconscious.

Liv was left with not option but to head into the water. (Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/ Netflix)

Does Liv survive?

We think so! During the final few moments, Liv's unconscious body is dragged out of the water by two strangers. One of them attempts to resuscitate her, but it doesn't seem to work.

However, as they look like they're about to abandon their efforts and leave Liv behind in the woods, she takes in a breath and eventually opens her eyes, and then the episode cuts to black.

As we see Liv waking up, and because we see glimpses of her reunited with Danny and together with her new baby whilst she's floating downriver, it's pretty clear that she did indeed survive.

Is Keep Breathing getting a second season?

At the time of writing, we've not heard any news that suggests Keep Breathing could be getting a second season.

Netflix billed the show as a "limited series", which suggests there were not any plans for another season during production. Plus, it's difficult to imagine what a second season of the show would look like, as she seemed to have made peace with her own demons during the show and it's hard to imagine how she could find her way into another life-or-death situation.

