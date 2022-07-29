Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Picking Up Some Wood at Nuttle’s

talbotspy.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Wrestling to Make a Difference: 1CW promoters' valiant dedication to supporting their communityErik BoyerDelaware State
Joint Resolution Passes to Recognize "Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler Day" in DelawareJanine ParisDover, DE
Birds of prey find Md. mall parking lot as an unlikely ‘alternative’ home
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.
WMDT.com
River Games Park ribbon cutting held to celebrate new park on the riverfront in Salisbury
SALISBURY,Md- A new park featuring corn hole, bocce ball, chess, a bar fixture and fire pits had its grand opening in Salisbury Saturday morning, featuring members of the Salisbury City Council to test out all new attractions. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony Mayor Jake Day said the park was an underutilized space and the new park would help to activate it and draw in people to the riverfront.
Wbaltv.com
Brave Ocean City beachgoers rescue shark caught in fishing line
OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: Mac Howland) — It's not every day one sees a shark on the beach at Ocean City, let alone help rescue one. Watch the video above to see how a group of brave beachgoers helped this shark out.
talbotspy.org
Historic Cabinetmakers Home Gets a Facelift
The Talbot County Garden Club (TCGC) recently donated $10,000 towards the restoration of Joseph’s Cottage, the home of Joseph Neall, an 18th century cabinetmaker, on the grounds of the Talbot County Historical Society in Easton. Funds were made possible by the recent, successful Talbot County Tour of the Maryland Home & Garden Pilgrimage, which drew more than 1,000 visitors despite miserable weather.
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
Cape Gazette
CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
Cape Gazette
Beach Glass Ring Making Workshop offered Aug. 13
Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. This is the perfect class for any beach lover. Participants will learn how to make a ring and set a piece of beach glass in silver. They will learn techniques such as sawing, filing, soldering and bezel setting. The gallery will provide a selection of beach glass for attendees to choose from, but if they want to bring a few favorite pieces to class, instructors can figure out which one will work best for this project. Participants can wear their own handmade jewelry out the door. Cost is $245.
WJLA
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
baltimorepositive.com
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 30 Sitting for crab cake with Governor Hogan at The Boatyard in Annapolis
On the 30th and final day of the 2021 Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor invited the leader of The Free State for a traditional meal and a stories crab cake in Eastport just over the bridge in Annapolis at The Boatyard. The Governor covered a lot of political ground in...
Cape Gazette
Tidal Homes sold to Wilkins Construction Services
After 16 years of serving Sussex County, the husband and wife team of Doug and Kara Ritter have sold Millsboro-based Tidal Homes to Kyle Wilkins, owner of Wilkins Construction Services. Doug said he cannot think of a better person to assume control of Tidal Homes. “Kyle has been in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Decades old pieces of military munitions debris discovered on Assateague Island
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A partial beach closure is in effect at Assateague Island after the discovery of multiple pieces of military munitions debris on the beach. According to officials, at least seven pieces of the debris was found in the last two weeks. During the 1940s, the US Navy used this area of Assateague Island as a test range for rockets and bombs, a news release explained. In the 1950s a clean up was done, and munitions debris was buried in pits on the island.
talbotspy.org
What’s Good, LLC Celebrates First Year of Helping Local Nonprofits
When Jayme Dingler was younger, she aspired to be a rock star. One thing she knew for sure was that when she was rich and famous, she would use her fortune and platform to help people. While international fame and wealth eluded her, fortune was still on her side when she landed here on the Mid-Shore. Now, she is still singing (you can find her performing at venues around Shore under her stage name Jayme D), but more importantly, she is living her dream of helping people through her company, What’s Good, LLC, which recently celebrated its first year in business.
talbotspy.org
Patty Crankshaw-Quimby Receives Certified Animal Welfare Administrator Credential
Patty Crankshaw-Quimby, executive director of Talbot Humane & chief Animal Control Officer, recently earned her Certified Animal Welfare Administrator certification through The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, an independent agency whose mission is to help develop strong leaders and promote standards of practice in the animal welfare profession. Crankshaw-Quimby is now one of several hundred individuals to hold this prestigious designation.
Calvert announces new Assitant VP at Beach Elementary
The Board announced Ms. Alisandra Ravenel as Assistant Principal at Beach Elementary School. Ms. Ravenel received her master’s degree from Howard University and her undergraduate degree in history at The College of Charleston in South Carolina. Before coming to Calvert County, she served as an Assistant Principal in the District of Columbia Public Schools. She […]
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Wins NACo Achievement Award
Talbot County received an Achievement Award at the National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual Convention held July 21-24 in Adams County, Colo. Councilman Corey Pack accepted the award on behalf of the Talbot County Council. The NACo awards program honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents....
talbotspy.org
Roomful of Blues to Perform Live in Easton
“Brawny shuffles, swinging horns, searing guitar, passionate vocals and balls-to-the-wall enthusiasm”. “Jubilant, jazzy R&B…boisterous horn-propelled magnificence…infectiously joyous spirit” –Blues Music Magazine. Roomful of Blues, the world-renowned, horn-powered, houserocking blues band, will give a free performance as part of the Avalon Foundation’s Outdoor Summer Concert Series in...
WMDT.com
Inaugural Salisbury Riverfest makes big splash downtown
SALISBURY, Md. – Saturday afternoon, the inaugural Salisbury Riverfest made a big splash downtown bringing families out for a day of fun on the water. “Today is a gathering that includes vendors, makers from around the Salisbury region, and food vendors. We got beverages and then we have lots of fun activities,” Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said.
Inside Nova
For sale: The D.C. Narrow House
This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
Five Guys to Finally Come to Camden After Delays
The popular burger spot will, at last, debut at the Shoppes at Camden strip mall on south Dupont Highway
arlnow.com
The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination
The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
