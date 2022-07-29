Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Picking Up Some Wood at Nuttle’s

When Jayme Dingler was younger, she aspired to be a rock star. One thing she knew for sure was that when she was rich and famous, she would use her fortune and platform to help people. While international fame and wealth eluded her, fortune was still on her side when she landed here on the Mid-Shore. Now, she is still singing (you can find her performing at venues around Shore under her stage name Jayme D), but more importantly, she is living her dream of helping people through her company, What’s Good, LLC, which recently celebrated its first year in business.

