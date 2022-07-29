Happiness and Mystery in a Pile of Rare Delmarva Boulders by Dennis Forney

talbotspy.org
3 beautiful but underrated places in Delaware
Have you ever been to Delaware? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this state has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that for sure. If you are looking for new places to explore and you are considering Delaware then you are in luck because I have put together a list of 3 amazing places that you should definitely visit if you ever get the chance. Once you get to see how beautiful they are, you'll want to see what else this amazing state has to offer.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Chesapeake Bay Bridge is 70 years old
This past Saturday was the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge; it opened on July 30, 1952. The bridge (also known locally as simply the Bay Bridge) is a major dual-span bridge in Maryland. Crossing Chesapeake Bay, the bridge connects the state’s more rural Eastern Shore with the urban Western Shore. The original span’s length is 4.3 miles; at the time it opened it was the world’s longest continuous over-water steel structure. It was also the third-longest bridge in the world.
Man, Boy Go Missing In Maryland While Swimming In Potomac River
The search is on in Charles County as all hands are on deck as they attempt to locate a missing man and boy who were lost swimming in the Potomac River. On Monday afternoon, the pair was reported missing near Swan Point in Newburg, though the search had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.
Birds of prey find Md. mall parking lot as an unlikely ‘alternative’ home
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.
Illegal fireworks cause $10,000 in damage in Eastern Shore community
Multiple homes were damaged by illegal fireworks Monday night in Cambridge, Dorchester County, reports the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
talbotspy.org
Qlarant Foundation Awards over $400,000 and Hosts Celebration for 2022 Grantees
On Wednesday July 27, after two years of virtual events, Qlarant Foundation returned to hosting their annual grant awards celebration in person. The Foundation welcomed over 50 grantee representatives, board members, and staff to their Easton corporate headquarters to introduce the non-profit organizations selected to receive grants for the coming year. Each of the grantee organizations is dedicated to providing health and human services to underserved populations.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING - 312 WALNUT STREET - BRIDGEVILLE - LIKE NEW
NEW LISTING - 312 WALNUT STREET - BRIDGEVILLE DE. This 4 bedroom 2 full bathroom Victorian home on a corner lot has been taken down to the studs and been completely remodeled. It has a nice sized back yard for the family and entertaining. There is now a first floor suite that could easily be used as in an in law suite . All bedrooms are spacious unlike new construction where many of the bedrooms are on the smaller side. Many of the original architectural features have been retained including a beautiful staircase in the Living Room. A lot of the original hardwood floors have been kept and refinished and look wonderful. You can live in quiet & peaceful Bridgeville and still visit the beach in 30-45 minutes. The kitchen has been completely redone with new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new cabinets and flooring. There is half bath/utility room off the kitchen with a separate entrance. The HVAC systems are brand new. There are 2 systems. One for the upstairs and one for the downstairs. This really saves a lot of the utilities. Keep the upstairs low during the day when it's not needed. All of the electrical and plumbing have been replaced and upgraded. The exit doors have all been replaced. The roof is approximately 8 years old. There is a partial basement and a full attic for storage. BEST THING NO HOA!
WMDT.com
Salisbury National Night Out in full swing
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury National Night Out happened Tuesday to provide some fun for the community. The event was put on to help community members engage and learn more about the law enforcement.
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: The Demise of the Desirable Oxford Corridor
Two signs “Chesapeake Country” and “Scenic Byway” greet you as you begin to drive down the Oxford Road from Easton Parkway. Bikers, joggers, runners, and pedestrians, both local and tourist, frequently travel the designed bike lanes. Then you cross over Papermill Pond, a tranquil scene where you often see people fishing. Next, on the left is Polly’s Hill, a small, 12 unit residential community built around 1996, well set off and barely visible from the Oxford Road.
Maryland Zoo welcomes two new baby chicks
BALTIMORE – The Maryland Zoo announced Tuesday that two Von der Decken's Hornbill chicks hatched last month. The two-week-old chicks hatched in early July, and won't be visible to the public for several weeks. That's because of the mother bird's nesting instinct, which is to mud up the nest until the chicks are large enough, according to the zoo. Right now, the nest only has an entrance for the male bird to bring in food, but eventually, the mother will need to open the nest to bring the growing chicks food as well. The birds, named after German explorer Baron Karl...
Wbaltv.com
Fisherman who caught shark in fishing line in Ocean City works to set it free
OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: the Howland family) — It's not every day one sees a shark on the beach at Ocean City. Watch the video above to see how a group of fishermen helped free a shark caught in their line.
foxbaltimore.com
Decades old pieces of military munitions debris discovered on Assateague Island
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A partial beach closure is in effect at Assateague Island after the discovery of multiple pieces of military munitions debris on the beach. According to officials, at least seven pieces of the debris was found in the last two weeks. During the 1940s, the US Navy used this area of Assateague Island as a test range for rockets and bombs, a news release explained. In the 1950s a clean up was done, and munitions debris was buried in pits on the island.
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
Bay Net
Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
talbotspy.org
At the Troika Gallery: Raoul Middleman – A Life Well Painted
‘Raoul Middleman, 1935-2021- A Life Well Painted’ runs through August 29th at Troika Gallery. This comprehensive exhibit mirrors Raoul’s intimate relationship and his provocative and prolific work with the gallery for 25 years. His megawatt personality and encyclopedic knowledge of painting placed him among the finest of American artists. The art world was saddened to learn of his passing last October at the age of 86.
Cape Gazette
Residents appeal Coral Lakes approval
A group of residents has filed two separate appeals of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s recent preliminary approval of the Coral Lakes cluster subdivision on Robinsonville Road. Sussex P&Z voted 3-1-1 June 23 to approve the 304-unit community planned on 152 acres west of Lewes. The vote was...
firststateupdate.com
DNREC Imposes New Registration Requirement For Hunters
Effective Aug. 1, 2022, hunters are required to register temporary deer stands, deer ground blinds and trail cameras that they place and leave overnight on state wildlife areas, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Registration, which is free through an online deer stand and trail-cam registration form, will help wildlife area managers evaluate the increasing numbers and use of these hunting tools on state wildlife areas.
WTOP
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
