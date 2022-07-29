Letter To Editor: Integrity Project Plan For the County Council Election

talbotspy.org
Related
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Wins NACo Achievement Award
Talbot County received an Achievement Award at the National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual Convention held July 21-24 in Adams County, Colo. Councilman Corey Pack accepted the award on behalf of the Talbot County Council. The NACo awards program honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents....
Haire Wins GOP Primary for County Executive, McMillan Concedes
We now know who will face off against County Executive Steuart Pittman in November’s election. After all the mail-in ballots were counted, current District 7 Councilwoman, Jessica Haire, prevailed over former Delegate Herb McMillan. The final tally was 16,358 (44.35%) votes for Haire and 14,292 (38.75%) for McMillan. Shortly...
WMDT.com
BREAKING: Julie Giordano wins Republican nomination for Wicomico County executive
Wicomico County, MD- Julie Giordano is officially the winner of the Republican nomination for county executive in Wicomico County. This comes after the acting county executive John Psota formally conceded in the race. Giordano is a school teacher in Salisbury Maryland who entered the race due to dissatisfaction with current...
State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties
Funn's death comes at a critical time for the state elections board, as it works to certify the results from the primaries and prepares for the general election. The post State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
Shellenberger wins Baltimore County state's attorney seat by fewer than 2,200 votes
BALTIMORE -- Scott Shellenberger has garnered enough votes to maintain his position as Baltimore County state's attorney, according to election records.The 16-year incumbent released a statement on Friday regarding the primary election results, which separated him from his challenger, Robbie Leonard, by 2,115 votes.Maryland's Board of Election results show that Shelleberger received 16,011 votes on election day, 8,276 votes during the early voting period, and 20,675 votes via mail-in ballot.In contrast, Leonard received 16,849 votes on election day, 8,340 votes during the early voting period, and 17,658 votes via mail-in ballot. Earlier in the election process, Leonard was only 900 votes away from unseating Shellenberger in the Democratic primary.Shellenberger's office had previously informed WJZ that he would not be commenting on the race until the election results were official.In his statement, which he released after netting 51.2% of the votes, Shellenberger said he would "continue to seek the fair administration of justice for and the protection of anyone residing in or visiting Baltimore County."
talbotspy.org
Patty Crankshaw-Quimby Receives Certified Animal Welfare Administrator Credential
Patty Crankshaw-Quimby, executive director of Talbot Humane & chief Animal Control Officer, recently earned her Certified Animal Welfare Administrator certification through The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, an independent agency whose mission is to help develop strong leaders and promote standards of practice in the animal welfare profession. Crankshaw-Quimby is now one of several hundred individuals to hold this prestigious designation.
NBC Washington
State's Attorney Hires Wife of Former Prince George's County Executive to Help Returning Citizens
A former first lady of Prince George’s County who knows about second chances is helping others find theirs. Former Prince George's County first lady and Council member Leslie Johnson has a new job with the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office. “Helping to give these people a second chance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
talbotspy.org
What’s Good, LLC Celebrates First Year of Helping Local Nonprofits
When Jayme Dingler was younger, she aspired to be a rock star. One thing she knew for sure was that when she was rich and famous, she would use her fortune and platform to help people. While international fame and wealth eluded her, fortune was still on her side when she landed here on the Mid-Shore. Now, she is still singing (you can find her performing at venues around Shore under her stage name Jayme D), but more importantly, she is living her dream of helping people through her company, What’s Good, LLC, which recently celebrated its first year in business.
Two local artists uniting to paint 'diversity' mural Anne Arundel Co. building
There will be another reason soon to visit our capital city. Two local artist are painting a six-story tall mural on the Arundel Center in Annapolis.
Nottingham MD
Maryland permanently preserves 225 acres of Baltimore County farmland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works approved seven new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on July 27th. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 824 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $4 million. An estimated 225 acres will be preserved in Baltimore County.
talbotspy.org
Historic Cabinetmakers Home Gets a Facelift
The Talbot County Garden Club (TCGC) recently donated $10,000 towards the restoration of Joseph’s Cottage, the home of Joseph Neall, an 18th century cabinetmaker, on the grounds of the Talbot County Historical Society in Easton. Funds were made possible by the recent, successful Talbot County Tour of the Maryland Home & Garden Pilgrimage, which drew more than 1,000 visitors despite miserable weather.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean City Today
Dan Hicken Memorial Route 50 Bridge
Three people have been killed in Ocean City and Berlin this summer after being struck by vehicles when crossing the street.
Local Business Spotlight: Maryland Renaissance Festival
For nearly 50 years, Anne Arundel County grows a bit at the end of August for a few months as the Village of Revel Grove comes to life. Yes, we’re talking about the Maryland Renaissance Festival, or as most people will simply call it–the ren fest. And today, we sit down with Jules Smith, the General Manager, to talk about Revel Grove.
Bus driver shortage won't stop Anne Arundel high schools later start times
School board won't delay new start-up times in Anne Arundel County Public Schools even though school bus driver shortage may make it difficult to execute schedule.
Bay Net
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
Howard County Police Issue Stern Warning to Car Rally and Street Racers
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – Police in Howard County aren’t slowing down after ticketing dozens of...
BARCS running "Name Your Own Adoption Fee" event through August 31
BARCS animal shelter is known for being over capacitated so now through August 31, the shelter is letting adopters choose their own adoption fee!
Birds of prey find Md. mall parking lot as an unlikely ‘alternative’ home
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Fresh seafood is on special this summer at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. As many shoppers and diners have noticed in recent weeks, a pair of osprey are raising a chick on a lighting fixture outside the former Macaroni Grill, near the intersection of Generals Highway and Bestgate Road.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Funding infusion proposed for Curtis Bay Coast Guard repair yard
As the U.S. Coast Guard approaches it’s birthday, its Baltimore yard looks hopefully toward a major renovation. The Coast Guard’s only major repair yard has called Baltimore’s Curtis Bay home since 1899, over half the age of that branch of service. But, as the Coast Guard prepares for its 232nd birthday on Aug. 4, its fleet of mostly half-century-old ships is serviced by even older facilities at Curtis Bay.
Comments / 0