Animals

Hamster Feasting at a Miniature Picnic Makes Us Want to Join in On the Fun

By Liz O'Connell
pethelpful.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pethelpful.com

pethelpful.com

Cows' Sweet Reactions to Seeing Their Favorite Dog Are About As Good As It Gets

When you think of an animal greeting someone, you probably imagine a dog happily greeting us when we walk through the door. They'll run full speed ahead to say hello even before we can even step inside. We'd say that's a pretty typical reaction for a dog greeting a human. So what happens if it were to be a different animal? We'd think that would come with barking. But of course, that's not always the case.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Cat Who Has Traveled the World Gives Most People a Run for Their Money

Whether vacations are a special treat or a larger piece of your lifestyle, they're even more special when your furry friend is along for the ride. Most of the time, you'll see dogs traveling alongside their favorite people, but in this case...it's one adorable cat!. Though this particular clip is...
ANIMALS
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Hamster#Cat#Dog#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Pet Lover#Miniature Picnic#The Chicago Bears
pethelpful.com

Video of Donkey Greeting His Favorite Little Human Is Totally Irresistible

The relationship between a donkey named Snickers and a little girl might seem unusual, but when you see it in action it makes complete sense! As can be seen in a new TikTok video online, the two are so gentle with each other. And watching Snickers as he says hello to his little friend is pretty much guaranteed to melt hearts.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog on Boat Getting Scared by Dolphin Is Cracking Us Up

We've all gotten scared at least once in our life. And if you say you haven't, you're lying to yourself! Even the biggest, burliest and brawniest can be fearful. It's normal! Some might get scared more easily than others, but we promise you, everyone has felt that way at some point. The same goes for animals too. Dogs with a hunting background like Rhodesian Ridgebacks can even get spooked. And we don't mean to laugh about it, but it's hard not to with this one TikTok video in particular.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

‘Broken’ Dog Thrown Away Like Trash Bravely Takes His First Steps

Lawson was living as a street dog in the outskirts of Istanbul when he was struck by a car and could no longer use his back legs. Forced to drag himself on the pavement to search for food, the one-year-old dog began to starve and his paralyzed back legs became more and more damaged.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Frenchie Becomes Unlikely Mama to Group of Baby Skunks and It's So Heartwarming

The parental instinct can run pretty deep. So much so, that sometimes animals can play Mom or Dad to babies of a completely different species. Take a French Bulldog on TikTok who fell in love with some skunk babies that his mama was rescuing. The pup was so enamored with the skunks that he's taken them under his wing. And TBH, we think they love him just as much.
ANIMALS
BBC

Two-legged tortoise fitted with toy wheels after rat attack

A tortoise which lost its front legs after a rat chewed on them has been given its mobility back with the help of a set of toy wheels. The 23-year-old Hermann's tortoise, named Eddie, was attacked while asleep in a garden in Warrington, Cheshire. The front legs could not be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pethelpful.com

Video of Squirrel Enjoying Ice on a Hot Day Is Too Cute for Words

Summertime can be fun for so many reasons, but there are also factors that can make it less enjoyable. 9 times out of 10, though, it has to do with the heat. Luckily, people have developed so many ways of dealing with unwavering high temperatures, but furry friends and wildlife don't always have these luxuries.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Airport Reunion With Owner After 3 Months Apart Is Just Priceless

We feel like such a parent when we leave our furry besties behind. Well, to be fair, we are paw-rents so the heartbreaking we get from leaving them behind for an extended period of time is valid. Just like any human parent, we miss them the entire trip. Luckily our trips are never too long, unlike this one Golden Retriever mama who was apart from her baby for over 3 months. Ugh, we could never! At least their reunion is the sweetest thing to ever come on the app.
PETS
Daily Mail

Circle of life! Newborn baby gorilla gets her Simba moment as proud mom lifts her in the air to show her off to visitors at Calgary Zoo

A female gorilla was seen introducing her new baby to visitors at the Calgary Zoo in a heartwarming moment. The footage, shared online Thursday by ViralHog, shows the mom grabbing her baby's arms and lifting it in the air before cradling it and kissing the new gorilla's forehead, melting the hearts of visitors who witnessed the moment.
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

Silly Pets Swim, Drive, and Grin for Photo Awards

Cat buddies and dog buddies. Lots of water playtime, silly looks, and a cat contemplating its next chess moves. These are some of the finalists in the Comedy Pet Photo Awards, featuring dogs and cats and a few other animals mugging for the camera. Thirty shortlisted images and videos were chosen from hundreds of entries submitted from nearly 70 countries.
ANIMALS

